MRI Software Strengthens Commitment to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

SOLON, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software is reinforcing its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) with a new strategy that puts the company at the forefront of DEI action in the PropTech sector. This follows the company's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ghilani committing to a broader CEO initiative aimed at championing such efforts in the workplace. In supporting CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM, Ghilani joined over 2,000 CEOs pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed, respected and openly discussed.

"Our desire is that DEI isn't just something we do as part of our culture, but rather it is our culture," says Ghilani. "MRI will continue fostering a work environment where employees of every background can freely address challenges, present opportunities and share perspectives, as it strengthens our business and drives innovation."

To help MRI attract and retain team members who identify with a wide range of diverse, often underrepresented communities such as women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+, the company has announced a number of Employee Resource Groups (ERG). The first, the Women and Allies group, was formed last year, while an LGBTQIA+ group, PRISM (Pride, Respect, Inclusion, Support at MRI), is being launched this month – with two other groups representing unique communities within the company in the process of being formed.

Susan Avelluto, MRI's Chief People Officer, says: "Creating a true culture of inclusion and belonging and investing in people and communities that strengthen MRI as a workplace is critical to our ongoing success as a business. Our Employee Resource Groups, called Pride Resource Groups internally, support the company's broader DEI strategy, providing an avenue through which MRI can connect with audiences from each group's demographic – whether from a workplace standpoint or an external community and market-outreach perspective."

These groups help the company address four pillars at the heart of its DEI strategy: People, Culture, Community, and Marketplace:

People - underscores MRI's aim to attract, develop, engage, and retain a rich diversity within the members of its global team

Culture - speaks to the need to understand, connect with and create a sense of belonging with all groups of people

Community – promotes volunteerism and financial investment across a broad range of different external communities

Marketplace - enables MRI to build a more inclusive employment brand and solution offering

Carol Lewis, MRI's Vice President of DEI, says: "Making sure we're listening to the voices of every community and leveraging their insights to create a better working environment – as well as products and services that resonate across more audiences – is crucial to helping us sustain a diverse and inclusive business. We are dedicated to transforming lives. We're invested in DEI because this is what connects the world—where people live, work and play— in a more meaningful way."

MRI has also formed strategic corporate partnerships with groups that give marginalized or underserved communities opportunities they normally would not have. These include Coding Black Females (empowering and mentoring this community), AnitaB.org (supporting women and non-binary technologists), Women in Technology International (WITI), INROADS (serving unrepresented and underserved youth) and Steel City Codes (a high school student-led non-profit educating elementary and middle-school pupils on computer science).

Ghilani concludes: "Our initiatives over the last few years and our focus to further improve in this area are not just singular, programmatic actions. They're indicative of our unwavering commitment to cultivating a true sense of belonging."

