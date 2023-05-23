Par(x)™ Launches Revolutionary Line Of Golf Apparel Powered By Groundbreaking Filium® Technology

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Par(x)™, the newest name in the golfing world, has announced the unveiling of its state-of-the-art line of golf gear and accessories, fortified with cutting-edge Filium® technology. The brand's premium products are meticulously crafted using only the highest-quality natural materials, designed to provide golfers with a comfortable fit, superior performance, and unparalleled style both on and off the golf course.

The Technology

For decades, golf apparel has been 99% synthetic textiles. Par(x) breaks that mold with its natural cotton. But the standout feature of Par(x) products is the integration of Filium technology, a revolutionary innovation in the textile industry. Filium transforms ordinary fabrics into extraordinarily durable, odor-resistant, water-repellent, and stain-resistant materials without sacrificing their softness, breathability, or comfort. With Filium-activated fabric, perspiration and beverages roll off the surface of the material, and liquids known to stain like coffee or wine can be rinsed off without damage. Filium-activated fabric means sweat evaporates and prevents bacteria growth, thus allowing garments to be worn multiple times between washes, leading to less laundry. Filium's core technology is produced according to Bluesign® standards for sustainable materials and production, making it eco-friendly and harm-free to the Earth. Par(x) is the first golf brand to incorporate this groundbreaking technology, setting new standards in golfing apparel and accessories.

Truly A Game Changer

"Par X Golf™ is our newest initiative in performance, earth-friendly, natural clothing, bringing to market the same dedication to sustainability and performance as we have with numerous other natural cotton brands. The Par(x) collection is activated with Filium®, our proprietary patent-pending apparel technology that imparts performance characteristics - liquid, stain, and odor-repellency - to natural fibers like cotton without sacrificing prized features of natural fabrics like soft hand and breathability. Golfers have told us they appreciate the comfort and updated styles offered by Par(x) ; many have said that feeling and looking good has helped their game. And when they head to the 19th hole, they are still looking and smelling as fresh as when they arrived at the course. Finally, in a world riven by the effects of climate change and environmental pollution, Par(x) is a desirable choice for golfers who want to contribute to a more sustainable planet. As we like to say: "lower your handicap and carbon footprint with Par X Golf". – Raj Shah, Founder

Styling /Design

The Par(x) product roster encompasses a diverse range of golf gear and accessories, all enhanced with Filium technology and meticulously designed to provide golfers with unrivaled performance and style. The brand's clothing line features chic golf shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, and dresses for both women and men, crafted from breathable and moisture-wicking natural materials to ensure golfers remain comfortable, whether on the golf course or beyond. Par(x)'s accessory range, include hats that offers the perfect finishing touches to any golfer's ensemble.

Sustainability

As a new entrant in the golf industry, Par(x) is committed to utilizing the most advanced technology and inventive materials to furnish golfers with the highest-caliber products. Par(x) is not only dedicated to enhancing the golfing experience but also to making a positive impact on the environment. By using Filium technology in its products, Par(x) aims to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact, while providing golfers with ultra-comfortable, long-lasting, easy-to-maintain options, to revel in the sport they adore.

Product Availability

Par(x) is pleased to announce that their innovative line of golf products is now available for purchase. With prices ranging from $42 to $178, these products offer options to fit various budgets, ensuring accessibility to golfers and wearers alike of all levels. Customers can experience the exceptional performance and style of Par(x) products firsthand and conveniently shop for these cutting-edge items on the Par(x) website, https://parxgolf.com/

About Par(x)

Par(x) is a leading brand of premium golf gear and accessories, dedicated to providing golfers of all skill levels with the tools they need to elevate their game. The company's innovative products are designed with style, performance, and sustainability in mind, making Par(x) a favorite among golf enthusiasts worldwide. Par(x) is committed to using sustainable materials and production processes, and the brand's products are powered by Filium® technology, a groundbreaking process that transforms ordinary fabrics into durable, odor-resistant, water-repellent, and stain-resistant materials. For more information about Par(x), please visit https://parxgolf.com/

