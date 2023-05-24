ReverseLogix Announces Enhancements to Recommerce Module

Automation and marketplace features support cost-effective, sustainable recommerce programs

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced enhancements to its Recommerce Module. As part of the ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS), the Recommerce Module is purpose-built to manage and optimize returns and recommerce in B2C, B2B, or hybrid operations.

(PRNewsfoto/ReverseLogix Corp) (PRNewswire)

Automation and marketplace features support cost-effective, sustainable recommerce programs.

As the demand for used goods grows, most notably among Gen Z consumers, brands are racing to implement efficient, profitable, and sustainable recommerce programs. The ReverseLogix Recommerce Module nimbly handles the complexity of recommerce so that organizations get the most out of every return and resale, including in fashion, consumer electronics, appliances, fitness equipment, sporting goods, and more.

Key features and enhancements include:

Supporting a variety of recommerce programs, including trade-in, take-back, refurbishment, recycling, and resale

Ability to instantly list returns on an owned or third-party marketplace site

Fast calculations of resale pricing based on item category, type, condition, geography, seasonality and more

Returns receive a unique lifetime serial number to track information for simplified and precise stock management

Detailed metrics and reporting for measuring cost, aligning sustainability goals and much more

To learn more about building a recommerce program, ReverseLogix will host a webinar "Recommerce & Returns Management: Turning Costs into Opportunities" on Tuesday, June 13 at 10am PDT. Go here for details and registration.

"The market for second-hand clothing alone is expected to grow 127% in the next three years. Recommerce isn't a trend; it's a transformative shift in the way retailers and brands must think about returns, sustainability, and serving customers," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "The ReverseLogix Recommerce Module is the technology cornerstone of those efforts, supporting the management, tracking and optimizing of product returns – from start to finish."

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

+1-612-353-7833

chuck@reverselogix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp