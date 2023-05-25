OLYMPIA CHIMNEY & VENTING ACQUIRES SNAPLOK SYSTEMS TO BETTER SERVE THE CHIMNEY AND HEARTH INDUSTRY

SCRANTON, Pa., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Chimney & Venting, Inc., a subsidiary of Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings, LLC, today announced that it has acquired SnapLok® Systems, LLC ("SnapLok®"), an industry leader in chimney & duct cleaning equipment based in Suffield, CT.

"We see this as a natural continuation of our Company's relationship with SnapLok®. We acquired SnapLok's United States and Canadian business operations and established a long-term partnership with its Founder and CEO David Kresge to continue industry leading product innovation," said Bryan Yourdon, CEO, Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings, LLC. "I am pleased to offer customers the full product line of all SnapLok® products and collaborate with Dave on future product innovations, which we will distribute through Copperfield Chimney Supply."

SnapLok® was founded by a long-time chimney and duct cleaning professional, inventor, and entrepreneur David Kresge who has been pivotal to the power sweeping industry, including the creation of his patented Dual Button – Push & Lock connection. SnapLok® products are sold to sweep professionals in more than 23 countries.

"I am excited for this next chapter in the history of SnapLok®. Our success at SnapLok® has been built on products that make our customers' jobs easier and more profitable," said David Kresge, Founder & CEO of SnapLok®. "This partnership provides me with the ability to focus on further driving industry leading product innovation. I'm looking forward to seeing SnapLok® expand and grow under Olympia."

The SnapLok® brand is available through Copperfield Chimney Supply. Customers may place new orders by visiting www.copperfield.com or by calling 800-247-3305. SnapLok® customer service will be integrated with Copperfield Chimney Supply.

About SnapLok®

Founded in 2018, SnapLok® Systems, LLC is the leader in the industry for its power sweeping technology for chimney & duct cleaning. Founded in the US and based in Suffield, Connecticut, SnapLok® is world-renowned for its patented "Dual Button – Push & Lock" connection.

About Olympia

Olympia Chimney and Venting, Inc. ("OCV"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of chimney venting systems, liners, and accessories. Headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, OCV is deeply committed to manufacturing quality products with innovative design and engineering.

About Copperfield

Copperfield Chimney Supply, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Olympia Chimney Supply Holdings, LLC, is a leading national distributor serving contractors and retailers in the sales and service of hearth and chimney systems. Headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, they have distribution centers located in Bridgeport, NJ; Cleveland, OH; and Reno, NV to service customers throughout the United States and Canada.

If you would like more information about this press release, please contact Kim Hammill at 226-820-3332 or email at khammill@copperfield.com.

