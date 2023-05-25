Stellantis Announces New Executive to Lead Fiat Brand in North America

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis North America today announced that Aamir Ahmed will lead the Fiat brand in North America, effective immediately.

In this position, Ahmed is responsible for leading the Fiat brand team in North America, providing cool mobility solutions for all. He has achieved progressive responsibilities in his career, with extensive experience and a deep understanding of the customer and their technology needs, benefiting the eco-friendly and stylish Fiat brand, pioneering a unique consumer experience for EV buyers.

"Aamir is back where he belongs and at the right time, leading Fiat on its electrification path here in North America," said Stellantis North America COO Mark Stewart. "We're excited for him to hit the ground running."

Ahmed first joined the company in 2011 and held positions in Uconnect/Connected Services and SRT Product/Brand Marketing. He rejoins Stellantis after six years working for both Amazon and Harman International.

He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Wayne State University.

In a related move, Larry Dominique will concentrate on leading the Alfa Romeo brand in North America.

