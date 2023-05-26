Austin Air Helping Families and Businesses Manage Mold with New Toolkit on Mold Prevention, Remediation

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Air Systems, North America's premier manufacturer of clinically tested HEPA and carbon air purifiers, announces the launch of a comprehensive toolkit that will provide the necessary resources to effectively prevent, detect, and address mold-related issues in the home and the workplace.

Mold growth can be a serious concern that is known to cause property damage and create severe health risks including allergy symptoms, immune system suppression, hormone and weight changes, asthma attacks and neurological symptoms. But there are ways to address concerns and prevent unwanted mold exposure.

Key features of the Austin Air Systems Mold Toolkit include:

Education on the types of molds, where they grow, and how prevalent they are;

The health impacts and signs and symptoms associated with mold exposure;

The mold testing that is available and the best way to remediate;

Detoxification methods to rid your body of mold spores and mycotoxins.

"Mold can be incredibly challenging to deal with, invading your home and business and exposing your family and workforce to severe health risks," said Lauren McMillan, president of Austin Air Systems. "This toolkit combines our expertise in high quality air purification with resources for families and businesses. Our goal is to educate the community on recognizing the signs of mold growth, preventing it from spreading, and creating overall healthier environments."

A HEPA air purifier is a valuable device for preventing and eliminating mold. Austin Air's medical grade HEPA technology combined with activated carbon has been proven to remove 99.9% of all airborne contaminants including viruses, bacteria, dust, dander, allergens, chemicals, gases and odors. The company's HEPA technology has been studied by Johns Hopkins, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the University of Washington, and Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering.

For more information on Austin Air's toolkit, visit www.moldtoolkit.com.

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years, Austin Air has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to improve indoor air quality for consumers worldwide. Austin Air is driven by an unwavering commitment to the distribution of high-performing products making indoor air clean, safe, and free from contaminants. Learn more: www.austinair.com.

