Tec de Monterrey invites you to participate in the IFE Conference, formerly the International Conference on Educational Innovation (CIIE)

The IFE Conference has announced its call for participants, which will remain open until July 14, 2023 .

The IFE Conference will continue the trajectory of the CIIE through learning, connection, and collaboration between experts in educational innovation to create a better future for millions of people the world over.

The Institute for the Future of Education (IFE), an initiative of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, extends an invitation to those interested in participating as speakers at the inaugural IFE Conference, formerly CIIE, the most prominent international conference on educational innovation among Spanish-speaking countries. This invitation will remain open until July 14th of this year.

The inaugural edition of the IFE Conference is a space to share and learn about trends and practices that are revolutionizing the world of higher education and continuous learning. The IFE Conference will be held from January 23 to 25, 2024, and applications may be submitted for four types of contributions:

Research Presentations

Innovation Presentations

Presentation of Books

Innovation Experience :

Those wanting to participate as speakers should submit proposals centered on themes within 5 categories:

Trends in Education

Technologies for Education

Educational Innovation Management

Academics Health Innovation

Continuous Training

The IFE Conference, created by the initiative of Tecnológico de Monterrey which bears its initials (the Institute for the Future of Education) will continue in the trajectory of the CIIE, providing an annual international event on educational innovation to continue advancing the future of education.

Through its nine editions, the CIIE (now the IFE Conference) has reached more than 27,000 attendees from 3,000 institutions and more than 40 countries. In this inaugural edition of the IFE Conference, we're evolving to reach new horizons by focusing on learning, connecting, and collaborating to create a better future for millions of people the world over.

The IFE Conference will take place from January 23 to 25, 2024 at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Projects proposed during the call for participants will be carefully selected. In the case of research and innovation presentations, they will be chosen through a peer review process and, in the case of the rest of the presentations, by an editorial review process. The presentations of the selected projects will take place within the activities of the three-day conference.

Consult the regulations: The IFE Conference Convocation

For more information about the conference, visit the page currently being updated: www.ciie.mx

Infographic: CIIE is now the IFE Conference

For artwork, click on the following link tec.rs/CIIE2023Dia3

Visit the news room of Tecnológico de Monterrey.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey ( http://www.tec.mx ) is a private, non-profit, multi-campus university system. Since it was founded in 1943, it has stood out for its academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship, and global vision, as well as for its links with industry and employers and its great implementation capacity. It boasts campuses in 28 cities in Mexico, an enrollment of more than 67,000 students at the professional and postgraduate level, and almost 7,000 professors, in addition to more than 26,000 high school students and 2,500 teachers at that level. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2023), it holds position 170, ranking 30th among private universities in the world, while in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022), it is number 1 in Latin America and 26th in the world. In the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2022), it ranks number 1 in Mexico and 5th in Latin America. It is also the only university outside the US in the Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2023) by the Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, ranking 4th in undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. The Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to various internationally prestigious networks such as the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

