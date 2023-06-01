Data Analytics Company Licenses Robust Analytics Technology to Multiple Channel Partners

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Street Scientific (BakerSCI), a quiet yet formidable provider of unique data analytics solutions, announced today that it has entered into licensing agreements with multiple channel partners for its robust, unique, and extraordinary analytics technology. This is the culmination of a multi-year strategy to commercialize its intellectual property broad and deep through channel partners who are experts in their industries.

These first channel partners have strong pipelines of potential customers needing data analytics and are excited to leverage BakerSCI's science and technology to provide their clients with the most unique advanced analytics solutions available.

BakerSCI's analytics technology is one of the most powerful in the industry, providing organizations with the ability to analyze vast amounts of data and gain valuable insights that drive business success. The technology is capable of handling large-scale data sets, providing real-time analysis, and delivering accurate and actionable insights.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a strong group of channel partners," said Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer of BakerSCI. "Our analytics technology is unparalleled in the industry, and we are excited to see it commercialized by these partners to help their clients achieve their business goals."

Channel partners will be able to offer their clients a range of products and services leveraging BakerSCI's analytics technology, including data analysis, discoveries of the unknown, and data visualization. These capabilities will enable analysts, organizations, and artificial intelligence systems to gain deeper insights into their operations than ever before to identify new opportunities and make more informed decisions… helping organizations worldwide to unlock the power of their data.

With the licensing agreements in place, BakerSCI is poised to realize the benefits and return on investment they have been planning for over the past several years.

For more information about BakerSCI's analytics science and technology, visit bakersci.com.

