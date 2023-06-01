LingoAce Surpasses 10 Million Classes Worldwide Amid Growing Demand for Global Edtech's Award-Winning PreK-12 Online Language Learning Platform

With nearly 4 million classes taught in North America, American and Canadian learners drive strongest demand for Chinese program while English program gains momentum in Europe.

SINGAPORE and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LingoAce, the leading preK-12 online learning platform building fluency and opening a world of possibilities, today celebrates a new milestone: more than 10 million classes have been taught worldwide to students from more than 100 countries. Since launching in 2017, LingoAce's award-winning preK-12 online learning platform now offers Mandarin Chinese and English language learning programs for children of all language proficiency levels and cultural backgrounds.

"We believe the future of education is personalization. With the recent advancements in AI technology, we are closer to a future where we can truly serve every learner and cater to how they learn best, said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. "Language learning for children has been a critical starting point for us to develop an effective and engaging online learning platform. In the last year, we made critical research and development investments to refine our proprietary curriculum and build a seamless virtual classroom. Today, our teachers can engage any learner effectively on our platform – no matter their cultural background or prior exposure to the language."

Rising popularity of technology-driven language learning

LingoAce's growth and success since launching in 2017 has largely been driven by word-of-mouth amongst Chinese diaspora families around the world. Driving the strongest interest are families from North America with nearly 4 million classes taught collectively. Today, 4 in 5 students in the U.S. have studied with LingoAce for more than a year – many of them referred by other parents.

One of LingoAce's first North American students, Junqian started his language learning journey with the company five years ago. As a third-generation immigrant, Junqian's parents felt it was important for their son to be bicultural and bilingual. After visiting several offline and online teaching institutions, they enrolled him in LingoAce's online Mandarin Chinese language learning program where Junqian has blossomed.

"In our community, it is common to see many children resistant to learning Chinese. With LingoAce however, we could see Junqian visibly motivated to embrace the language. From saying his first word to reciting Chinese poems with ease, his teacher Ms. Guo has played an integral role in his progress," shared Junqian's mom, Helen Liang.

Through LingoAce's award-winning online learning platform, students can connect to passionate and professionally accredited teachers using a proprietary research-based curriculum in a seamless virtual classroom. Each element of the learning experience has been designed and continuously refined for children growing up today:

Instruction: Each of LingoAce's 4,000-plus teachers underwent a rigorous screening process with a 2% acceptance rate. They are continuously trained in the latest teaching methods for engaging students through games, animated storytelling, and visual teaching aids.

Content: Every lesson is the product of more than 200 hours of curriculum development, teacher training, and quality control. Each interactive game, picture book, and assignment are thoughtfully designed to clearly introduce new concepts and reinforce previous lessons.

Technology: With LingoAce's virtual classroom app available on iOS, Android, and web, students can take classes from any computer or mobile device. Meanwhile, parents can manage their child's class schedule and monitor their learning progress with ease.

To learn more about LingoAce and schedule a FREE trial class, visit lingoace.com

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world's top investors including Sequoia Capital India, Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 4,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 10 million classes to PreK-12 students in more than 100 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and to the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world's most transformative edtech companies for the second year in the row. Learn more: lingoace.com

