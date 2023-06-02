GreenFields of Geneva Officially Joins Lifespace Communities' Family of Communities

DALLAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespace Communities officially welcomes GreenFields of Geneva today, upon the completion of the transition of the senior living community to Lifespace from former owners, Friendship Senior Options (FSO). The acquisition of GreenFields is the third Lifespace community in the Chicagoland area and brings Lifespace's total communities to 18.

Earlier this year, Lifespace and FSO entered into an agreement to transition ownership of GreenFields to Lifespace. As part of the agreement, FSO continued to provided management services until June, at which time the community would become fully integrated into the portfolio (or family) having transitioned to Lifespace management, systems, and support.

"We are pleased to welcome the residents and team members of GreenFields of Geneva to Lifespace," said Jesse Jantzen, Lifespace Communities' President and CEO. "Greenfields was a natural fit for Lifespace as we quickly identified a shared set of team member values that was focused on delighting residents and creating personalized experiences where everyone thrives. The addition of GreenFields also advances our ongoing strategic objective to engage in the rigorous and disciplined pursuit of growth opportunities, to scale, build regional density, and diversify our core business."

Nestled on 26 beautifully landscaped acres bordering two championship golf courses, GreenFields includes walking paths, a fishing pond visited by mallard ducks and Sandhill cranes, and a 3.5-acre native prairie. More than 200 residents call the community their home, served and cared for by 146 team members. The community offers a total of 257 independent living (apartments), assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing residences. GreenFields opened its doors in 2012 and is conveniently located in charming Geneva, Illinois, on the west side of Chicago.

The community offers a full continuum of care and has received many honors for its care, including a 5-star CMS rating.

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in Dallas and West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 45 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities with this acquisition has grown to own and operate 18 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 5,700 residents and employing more than 4,200 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

