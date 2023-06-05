Binance Hires Veteran Marketing Exec Rachel Conlan to Lead Global Marketing

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has tapped OKX veteran, Rachel Conlan, as the organization's vice president of global marketing. Conlan will lead Binance's marketing and brand campaigns worldwide as the company sets its sights on reaffirming and expanding its leadership position in the industry as the most trusted brand in crypto.

"In less than six years, Binance has become a leader in the blockchain industry, largely thanks to our commitment to listening to our users and creating a competitive platform within the industry," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Yi He. "With Rachel's extensive experience, she will help propel the industry forward, introducing more people to blockchain, familiarizing them with Binance, and collectively building this still very early-stage industry."

As Binance's vice president of global marketing, Conlan will report to Yi He and oversee the organization's regional and global marketers across the world. In addition to overseeing global and regional marketing teams, Conlan will also drive the company's brand partnerships and entertainment properties, which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, The Weeknd, Alpine Formula 1, social media-influencer Khaby Lame and more.

"I am thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Binance, a truly world-class organization that has garnered the trust of millions globally," says Conlan. "I'm eager to collaborate with an incredibly talented team, and together, we aim to enlighten and align with our leadership to fulfill our mission of ushering a billion users into this dynamic and exciting industry."

Before joining Binance, Conlan served as Global Head of Brand Marketing and Partnerships at OKX, where she drove the company's marketing efforts through partnerships such as Manchester City F.C., McLaren Racing and the Tribeca Film Festival. Prior to OKX, Conlan led Global Partnerships at CAA Sports, a leading international sports and entertainment agency and worked as Global Chief Marketing Officer for Havas.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by tens of millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to providing the world's most secure exchange for individual and institutional investors, and features an unmatched portfolio of blockchain products and offerings, including: crypto trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

