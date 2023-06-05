Hyundai Donates $25,000 Each to Savannah State University and the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced a new partnership with Savannah State University, and the continuation of its partnership with Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah. As Hyundai expands its presence in Georgia, the company seeks to invest back into the community by supporting organizations doing important work in the fields of education and safety. Ceremonial checks were presented to the two organizations in Georgia.

Hyundai Donates $50,000 to Savannah Organizations to Continue its Investment in the Georgia Community (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai is committed to progress for humanity and improving the wellbeing of society, which includes supporting today's youth to prepare for a better tomorrow," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "We are proud to partner with Savannah State University to provide STEM scholarships and to expand our partnership with Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah in the areas of child passenger safety and driver education – two respected institutions that are also dedicated to children and young people in our community."

The donation to Savannah State University will help provide scholarships to undergraduate students in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Additionally, the funds will be used to provide STEM camps to children to help expose more young minds to these areas of study and promote more diversity in these careers.

"Savannah State University is excited about our partnership with Hyundai," said Cynthia Robinson Alexander, president, Savannah State University. "This ongoing collaboration will allow us to better serve our students and our community. We know this is the first of many great initiatives and look forward to working together to have a lasting impact on our region."

The continued partnership with the Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope. The donation will help provide for additional consumer educational events, including child passenger safety and driver education programs. Safe Kids Savannah is a local coalition of organizations and concerned individuals with the common goal of preventing accidental childhood injuries and deaths. Children's Hospital of Savannah and Safe Kids Savannah will host car seat safety check events, where certified technicians will inspect car seats for proper fit, installation, and check for any expiration or manufacturer recalls. Families will also receive free replacement car seats if needed.

"As the sponsoring agency for Safe Kids Savannah, we are thrilled to partner with Hyundai Hope to help advance our car seat safety program," said Heather Newsome, assistant chief nursing officer, Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah. "This donation allows us to help parents who otherwise would not have access to an appropriate car seat for their children. Our goal at the Children's Hospital of Savannah is to help improve safety for all children."

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

