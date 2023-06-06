40 Things to Do and See at Equip Exposition in October 2023

International Landscape, Outdoor Living & Equipment Show Celebrates 40th Anniversary in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, offers a unique and rich experience to industry members every year, and its 40th year will be no exception with expanded programming, improved logistics, additional networking opportunities, entertainment, and education offerings.

“Expo truly is an experience,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute which owns the show. “If you’re an industry member, it’s the place to be every October. And you can expect the show to evolve, change and grow to meet industry demand and needs every year.” Learn more and register at www.equipexposition.com (PRNewswire)

Equip Expo is the largest annual trade show in the United States .

Below are 40 things to see and do at Expo in 2023, many of them new and based on input from attendees and exhibitors.

Experience The Latest Industry Innovations

1. Mow, dig, mulch, saw and more with the latest outdoor power equipment in the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard.

2. See the latest and greatest outdoor power equipment at the New Product Showcase, returning in 2023.

3. Take a ride around the UTV Test Track.

4. Try out a drone in the Drone Zone, and take steps to earn your professional drone pilot certification.

5. Test the latest technology with vendors who can power your business to new heights.

6. Flow with the best in irrigation and learn how to expand your business.

7. Plow into the newest snow removal equipment and supplies.

Grow Your Business

8. Be inspired to learn new ways to grow your business at ENERGIZE or The Morning Show at Expo, sponsored by Kohler, and connect with industry social media influencers.

9. Cruise the West Wing to see exhibits and meet vendors to help you expand your business.

10. Price your services for profit with the help of experts running business education workshops.

11. Learn the latest installation techniques at Hardscape North America.

12. Splash into pool and spa services with the help of a new track at Expo on this lucrative moneymaker, produced by the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance.

13. Soar into tree care with the knowledge you gain at a special track on arborist services.

14. Observe the latest arborist techniques from professionals from the Women's Tree Climbing Workshop and Davey Tree Expert Co. scaling a real tree in Freedom Hall sponsored by STIHL Inc.

15. Light up the night with landscape lighting services that improve your profitability and show off your work, with the help of experts from the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals who have already done it during a workshop.

16. Unlock the latest in accessories for your outdoor power equipment so you can do more efficiently.

Get Inspired

17. Recharge at the Echo Means Business social media lounge, where influencers broadcast live and take Expo to a whole new level online.

18. Find new horizons for your business in an adventurous keynote speech by Polar explorer and master storyteller Ben Saunders.

Network

19. Connect with peers at the Welcome Reception sponsored by Cat® Compact Track Loaders on the first night to network and talk shop.

20. Walk the indoor exhibit hall to talk one-on-one with the manufacturers and exhibitors, the very people who design and build the equipment you rely on.

21. Talk at the first-ever Women's Reception, sponsored by SiteOne, bringing together women in the field.

Improved Logistics

22. Skip the line by checking in at a kiosk or express lanes to print out your badge.

23. Navigate the show with ease using the Equip Expo app sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation.

24. Phone home and get some work done in the new Business Lounge that keeps your work humming while at the show.

25. Uber on-site with ease thanks to improved transportation logistics.

26. Ride free motor coach transit to downtown Expo events.

Fuel Up

27. Caffeinate yourself at the Equip Coffee Lounge sponsored by EGO while resting your feet.

28. Eat breakfast on-site, with existing and new food choices.

29. Fuel up at the themed grab-and-go food options and food trucks.

Have Fun

30. See the sawdust fly as a piece of art depicting Mutt Mulligan comes to life, thanks to world-champion chainsaw artist Abby Peterson.

31. Party on at the Welcome Reception at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center with a concert from Expo house band, the Crashers.

32. Jam out to Third Eye Blind and Dylan Scott at the KFC Yum! Center during Expo's first-ever arena concert, sponsored by the Bobcat Company and SENIX.

33. Stay up late at 4th Street Live! enjoying concerts and rocking out with new friends.

34. Explore Louisville's 2,500 restaurants and more than 90 attractions.

35. Meet celebrity spokesdog Mutt Mulligan and take your photo with her.

36. Adopt a fur friend and give it a fur-ever home from the Kentucky Humane Society at Mulligan's Mutt Madness.

37. Run or walk those extra calories off at Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by Ariens Co.

38. Pop by the Louisville Tourism booth for information on the city's restaurants and 90 attractions.

39. Visit the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Muhammad Ali Center, the Louisville Zoo and/or the Kentucky Science Center.

40. Take a selfie by the Equip Exposition sign and post on social media with the hashtag #EquipExpo.

Equip Expo is the largest annual trade show in the United States, with more than 25,000 attendees in 2022 who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries who brought in over $20 million in revenue to Louisville, and booked more than 32,000 hotel rooms during show week.

Equip Exposition registration is already open. Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show.

Visit www.equipexposition.com for more details.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is the largest annual trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

