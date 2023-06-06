Qwiet AI Continues Innovation Streak, Helping Organizations Reduce Legal Risks Associated with Open-Source Library Usage

Newest addition to Qwiet AI's preZero platform affirms position as the most comprehensive AI-powered AppSec/DevOps tool on the market

Disruptive startup led by cybersecurity AI pioneer Stuart McClure offers first look at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023, June 5-7, booth #1145

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwiet AI , the first in the AppSec industry to provide AI-powered detection of vulnerabilities in code, today announced the launch of licensing detection for open-source libraries.

Qwiet AI's open-source SBOM and license tracking mitigates risk before it causes legal issues further down the road.

The news comes on the heels of its AI-enhanced app scans and Blacklight threat feed analysis offerings, along with continued demand from the development and AppSec community for better oversight to avoid legal risk due to licensing issues.

"Today's development teams utilize libraries from multiple sources under multiple licenses as a way to save time and money," said Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI. "Unfortunately, due to the complex nature of licensing, a developer may include an open-source library with a licensing model that is in direct violation of how their application is brought to market. We don't expect developers to be legal experts, so they need a quick and easy way to avoid licensing conflicts."

Qwiet AI to the Rescue

With Qwiet AI's new open-source licensing tracking, combined with its AI-based approach to AppSec and threat-feed analysis, development teams and security stakeholders leverage the most advanced, comprehensive and intelligent AI-powered AppSec/DevSecOps tool to nip licensing-related risk in the bud—before they cause legal issues further down the road.

Thanks to our preZero platform's developer-friendly approach, license violations can be easily checked on each build, providing immediate feedback to developers that they are using a library with a licensing model that puts the company at legal risk.

Qwiet AI tracks all the major open-source license models, from Apache 2.0 and GNU General Public License 2.1 (GPL 2.1) to GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL 2.0), Eclipse Public License 2.0 (EPL 2.0), Eclipse Public License 1.0 (EPL 1.0), and Mozilla Public License (MPL 1.1).

This release also brings enhanced filtering capabilities to dramatically reduce time to remediation. "AppSec leaders need to know what libraries are being used, their versions and their vulnerabilities," added McClure. "Qwiet AI's preZero platform is the only solution that builds A.I. into threat detection, so teams can drill down from long lists of vulnerabilities to focus on true critical threats and exposure to dispersed attacks."

About Qwiet AI

Qwiet AI, formerly ShiftLeft, reduces the noise inherent in the AppSec and DevSecOps space and allows developers to focus on high-fidelity results that have the greatest impact in their environment. Driven by a powerful AI engine developed by NumberOne AI, Qwiet AI's platform is the first in the industry to provide AI-driven detection of zero-day and pre-zero-day vulnerabilities in code. Backed by SYN Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, Qwiet AI is based in San Jose, California. For information, visit: www.qwiet.ai .

