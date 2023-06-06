SimplyCodes Launches AI Plugin for ChatGPT to Provide Real-Time Discount and Shopping Assistance

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyCodes, the AI-driven and community-centric coupon tool, announced today the launch of its ChatGPT plugin, now available in OpenAI's plugin store for ChatGPT. With its new plugin, SimplyCodes delivers its unparalleled, industry-leading coupon database with millions of verified discount codes powered by the ChatGPT language model.

After installing the SimplyCodes plugin to their ChatGPT account, shoppers can now ask ChatGPT to find the best discounts and coupons at over 300,000 US retailers. Prior to the availability of this plugin, shoppers had limited access to real-time pricing or discounts information when using ChatGPT for shopping purposes.

"Shopping hasn't been a core use case for ChatGPT to date," says Michael Quoc , founder of tech accelerator Demand.io , creator of SimplyCodes. "Our goal with the SimplyCodes ChatGPT plugin is to bring our industry-leading coupons and deals service directly to the hands of anyone using ChatGPT for shopping, price comparison, or product research."

SimplyCodes takes a unique position within the coupon tool landscape with its relentless focus on coupon coverage and accuracy. With a community-first philosophy akin to Wikipedia, SimplyCodes utilizes AI, crowdsourcing, and blockchain to empower its community of shoppers to earn rewards for contributing to its database of coupons. As a result, SimplyCodes has achieved roughly 3x superior coupon coverage to competing coupon tools such as Honey and RetailMeNot, according to data testing firm TestBirds. This means shoppers are far more likely to find a working coupon and save money using SimplyCodes than any other tool.

"Prior to SimplyCodes, when shoppers asked ChatGPT for deals at popular brands like Nike, Walmart or Kohl's, they would receive either no information or worse, they would receive lists of coupons that were often expired or didn't work," said Sean Gartland, VP of Product at Demand.io . "With the SimplyCodes ChatGPT plugin enabled, shoppers will now receive a highly curated, verified, real-time listing of the best coupons for virtually any retailer directly from our database."

To use the SimplyCodes plugin, users can browse the plugin store (similar to an app store) within ChatGPT, search for "SimplyCodes" or "coupons" and then enable the plugin (video walkthrough here). Going forward, whenever queried about deals and coupons, ChatGPT will call up the SimplyCodes plugin and return the best verified, real-time deals and coupon codes to satisfy the user's request.

Through 2023 and 2024, SimplyCodes will introduce its native iPhone and Android applications as well as additional AI integrations and features. SimplyCodes will also continue to build its lead in coupon coverage, aiming to provide accurate real-time discounts at over half a million e-commerce stores globally. SimplyCodes will also be available internationally starting in 2024.

Retailers seeking to connect with more customers using AI can now partner with SimplyCodes for integration into the SimplyCodes AI ecosystem. SimplyCodes currently partners with over 40,000 brands through affiliate relationships, and these brands can now deliver their latest discounts and offers directly to ChatGPT users through the SimplyCodes ChatGPT plugin. Advertisers interested in partnership opportunities can contact Demand.io via their website.

About Demand.io

Demand.io is a tech accelerator based in Los Angeles focused on creating the next generation of e-commerce shopping tools, powered by AI and community. The company's mission is to solve everyday consumer problems at scale using advanced engineering, thoughtful design, and a community-first, web3-inspired mindset. The firm's initial AI-first project is SimplyCodes, aiming to solve the problem of expired coupon codes using crowdsourcing, blockchain and AI. Subsequent projects in incubation include Vector.xyz, a generative music discovery and monetization platform and Dealspotr, an AI-powered price comparison and tracking tool.

About SimplyCodes

Newest out of Demand.io 's accelerator, SimplyCodes is the world's best coupon utility, powered by AI and an incredible community of shopping enthusiasts. SimplyCodes assists the coupon finding experience anywhere you shop, whether on your iPhone, on your browser, or via AI chat though our new ChatGPT plug-in. With over five million verified coupons and 3x more working codes than the leading coupon extensions, SimplyCodes is finally making finding coupons painless and easy, anywhere you shop.

