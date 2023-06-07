DATA REVEALS AMERICAN DADS DON'T GET THEIR FATHER'S DAY DUE

VISTA, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey of 1000 Americans by Manly Man Co. (America's provider of intriguing, never-boring gifts for men), only a third (33.6%) of Americans chose Father's Day as being 'one of the most important holidays.' Adding insult to injury, Father's Day was beat out by Mother's Day (41.2%.)

Key findings of the survey:

A quarter of Americans may be dropping the ball on Dad's big day:

When asked if they have ever forgotten to get their dad a Father's Day gift, a combined total of 26% of Americans said 'yes' or 'maybe.'



Better late than never?

Asked how often they are late with a Father's Day gift, nearly a third of Americans (30.2%) responded either 'sometimes' (12.7%), 'always' (11.9%) or 'frequently' (5.6%.)



Ironically, men reported being frequently late with Father's Day gifts (62.7%,) significantly more than women (37.3%).



Presently confused:

Asked how close to Father's Day they purchase a gift, 7.5% of Americans asked 'when is Father's Day?' 5.7% said 'one day before' and 2.9% said 'on the way to Father's Day dinner.'





Kids, wives, and partners can properly celebrate Dads this year with the perfect gift for a 'manly man' … meat!



Ironically, men (60.3%) seem more confused about when Father's Day is, asking 'when is Father's Day again?' vs. only 39.7% of women

Asked who they blame when a Father's Day gift is late, COVID topped the list at 10.7%, followed by US Mail/Couriers 9.3%, undefined 'global shortages' (7.9%), Kids (5.9%), Porch pirates (5.7%) and 'vendors who they bought a present from' (5.3%).

Men are much more likely to blame 'porch pirates' (62.0%) than women (38.0%).



BONUS findings – Bad Father's Day Gifts

Asked what the worst Father's Day gift they ever received was, 22.3% of Americans said 'nothing.' 10.3% said a traditional 'tie,' and 4.9% said 'socks.'



The oddest bad gift responses included:

'Macaroni art,' a 'bad letter,' a 'pet rock,' a 'fish plaque,' 'a plunger,' 'Pokemon cards' and most strange of all 'a taxidermied alligator head.'

All is not lost, for Americans looking to up their Father's Day gift game, Manly Man Co. has some interesting and innovative options.

Manly Man Co's Father's Day gift line-up:

What says you love your 'manly man' Dad more than a dozen beef jerky 'flowers' in a handsome bouquet delivered in a pint glass vase?

Ditch the pretty flowers for the perfect meat-based manly version.

$69.00 for 8, $89.00 for a full dozen, available in 3 flavors.

The perfect flowers for Dad are edible! This arrangement includes an assortment of individually packaged thick-cut slices of gourmet bacon... not the regular grocery store stuff, this is cooked in mama's kitchen. Each bouquet is delivered ready to enjoy and includes:

(5x) Smokehouse - Sweet & Spicy, (5x) Smokehouse - Sweet, (5x) Smokehouse - Habanero Heat,

and (5x) Smokehouse - Thai Curry.

$69.00

Based on our extremely popular Original Meathearts, Carnivores can now enjoy packs of mini laser-etched beef jerky hearts, laser engraved with Father's Day sentiments such as "#1 Dad" and "My Hero. " Each beef Jerky Father's Day heart is made in the USA at The Manly Man Co.'s Southern California headquarters.

$24.50

Laser-Etched Heart Shapes

Laser-Engraved Slogans & Designs

Slogans: #1 Dad®, My Hero , Best Friend, Pop U Rock!

The Valentine's edition Meathearts famously sold out in one hour, broke Manly Man Co's servers due to so much traffic and shattered daily sales records! We're expecting the same with the brand new Father's Day Edition Meathearts.

Why would any man want a boring cardboard card when they could get a custom card laser-etched on beef jerky? Customers are encouraged to print whatever message they want to deliver directly to their 'manly man' Dad. (We don't judge.)

$23.99 for 100 custom characters laser engraved on a card-sized (4"x9") sheet of delicious beef jerky.

The Beef Bouquet

Here's another radically superior beefy bouquet choice for Dad. It's a tasty and tasteful arrangement of gourmet beef sticks in multiple flavors.

$59.00

(includes 5x smokehouse beef sticks, 5x Teriyaki Beef Sticks and 5x smokehouse hot and spicy sticks.)

Sure, you want to gift Dad a King of the remote, Free Movie Night (Dad's Choice,) Free Day of No Kids Whining' and Free Car Wash coupon book … but what if dad could have his coupons and eat them too? Manly Man Co. has invented the world's first 'Carnivore friendly' Father's Day coupon book made of original smokehouse flavour beef jerky laser-etched with coupons of your choice.

Dad gets something to chew on and must rip out the beef jerky coupon and eat it to redeem.

Each book has your choice of our favourite coupons or it can be customized on demand. The cover page is customizable with up to 4 kids' names.

$69.00 for 6 pages

$89.00 for 8 pages

Available for purchase as of June 1st, 2023.

'Manly' Beef Jerky Ties

Cheekily based on traditional ties (the most predictable of Father's Day gifts), the 'Manly Man' version lets you gift your tie and eat it too. Crafted in delicious beef jerky and laser cut in the shape of a tie, the Meat-tie gives Dad something to talk about (and chew on.)

The 'ties' feature Father's Day sentiments such as 'My Hero,' and '#1 Dad.'

$23.50

Available for purchase as of June 1st, 2023.

