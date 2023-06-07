Former Media Industry Executive, Christine Mulhearne, Brings Personal Development to the Workplace with Training Platform and Women's Masterclass Series

Former Media Industry Executive, Christine Mulhearne, Brings Personal Development to the Workplace with Training Platform and Women's Masterclass Series

Motivational Speaker and Corporate Facilitator Cheers Women On to reinvest Invest in Themselves

GREENWICH, Conn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Mulhearne, creator of Be Your OWN Cheerleader Guided Journal, continues her success as a motivational speaker and women's corporate facilitator through her training platform and Masterclass Series designed to help organizations support, motivate, and close the allyship gap with the women in their workplace.

Christine Mulhearne, Motivational Speaker, Corporate Facilitator and creator of Be Your OWN Cheerleader Guided Journal (PRNewswire)

Motivational Speaker and Corporate Facilitator Cheers Women On to reinvest Invest in Themselves

The energizing and uplifting "Pep Rally style" series brings personal growth to the workplace and helps women build the best version of themselves. Women learn the tools to stay encouraged, inspired, and motivated during life's challenging times so they can bring their best to their careers.

"After spending years in the media industry, I realized my true calling was motivating women to pursue their dreams," says Mulhearne. "Many of us women need a cheerleader to help restore courage and confidence and reignite our ability to inspire and motivate ourselves."

Mulhearne's Masterclass series, Build the Best You, is the first of its kind because she focuses on the benefits and positive impact that personal growth has in all aspects of a woman's life, including her career. For organizations, this includes building strong leaders for the future, improving employee retention, and increasing productivity.

The Build the Best You program provides support and guidance for employees through Masterclasses, weekly #MondayMotivation emails, monthly newsletters, and more. The Masterclass series focuses on expert advice, approachable techniques, real-life examples, and group sharing, including how to beat the burn-out, overcome imposter syndrome, manage the never-ending to-do list, and prioritize mental health.

In addition, Mulhearne offers speaking engagements, consulting services, employee training & development programs, and membership options that include online workshops, daily affirmations, and 'pep talks'.

To learn more about Christine Mulhearne or to book a speaking engagement or Masterclass series, visit her website at www.christinemulhearne.com.

About Christine Mulhearne

Mulhearne is a Motivational Speaker and Women's Corporate Instructor, with experience in executing programs that support gender justice and personal growth. Mulhearne is dedicated to encouraging women to invest in themselves and has combined her 20 years of media & marketing experience, including 13 years at O, The Oprah Magazine with clients like Amazon, Target, and Unilever, to create the Be Your OWN Cheerleader training platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Be Your Own Cheerleader