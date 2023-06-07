Global learning company D2L announces expansion in India

D2L brings a UGC-compliant learning platform to India's learners, educators, and companies

NEW DELHI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is deepening its long-term commitment to India with additional investments in development, support operations, hiring talent, and expanded in-country cloud solutions.

D2L's future investments in development and support, talent acquisition, local cloud infrastructure and plans for an Indian entity will help expand D2L Brightspace across more of the education market. Brightspace is already one of the fastest growing premium learning platforms in many markets globally and is UGC (University Grants Commission) and NEP (National Education Policy) compliant to better support Indian clients. D2L's expansion will help create further growth opportunities for the 40+ Indian organizations who have already adopted the award-winning technology.

"We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to India as we expand our mission to transform the way the world learns," says John Baker, CEO of D2L. "We are building on a solid foundation in the region by investing more directly in on-the-ground operations. We are committed to empowering India's learners, talented educators, and top companies with better learning experiences – that are mobile friendly, personal, and highly accessible," he added.

D2L is also committed to expanding its local operational presence to better respond to unique regional needs, help speed product development, and help spur the growth and adoption of Brightspace in the region. Fully UGC and NEP-2020 compliant, Brightspace has a highly responsive design with leading learning activity creation and collaboration tools, adaptive learning, assessments, artificial intelligence, quizzing, video, and audio elements that D2L believes can help make learning more meaningful, accessible, and engaging for millions more in India.

"There are many organizations in India who have already chosen D2L Brightspace, and they are seeing the difference that these platforms and products can make in the lives of learners. With elements like great mobile accessibility and compatibility, engaging content, and personalized learning paths for learners, there is no need to compromise – no matter where or when they choose to teach and learn," says Rajesh Talpade, Senior Vice President of Product Management at D2L.

"Together, with our current and future customers and partners, we can help expand access to one of the best possible learning opportunities, empowering even more learners in India of all ages and abilities," he added.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

© 2023 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L EU B.V., D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

"All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners"

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D2L