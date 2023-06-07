H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery Acquires Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte, North Carolina based Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, parent company to the rapidly expanding H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery brand, proudly announces the acquisition of Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant, SC. Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center will now be known as H/K/B Mount Pleasant. Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, plan to upgrade offerings at H/K/B Mount Pleasant delivering high-value, premium-level treatments and procedures. The H/K/B management team will provide on-site support and guidance, enhancing the practice's ability provide its patients ideal aesthetic services and results while having an amazing experience in achieving their personal best.

HKB (PRNewswire)

H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, proudly announces the acquisition of Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center in Mount Pleasant, SC .

"Our goal is to provide patients all over the nation with the ultimate aesthetic experience, and to create an ecosystem where our team can flourish. The acquisition of Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center allows us to elevate our brand and expand into the Charleston, SC market. There is a clear gap in the aesthetic space, and in the future, Dr. Kortesis and I look forward to expanding further. We will provide all practices with top-tier offerings, state-of-the-art-experiences, and an environment where patients and the H / K / B team thrive on a national level," says cofounder Dr. Gaurav Bharti.

Dr. Kortesis and Dr. Bharti are award-winning, world renowned aesthetic plastic surgeons who aim to make a significant impact in the future of the aesthetic space. As current Managing Partners of H / K / B Cosmetic Surgery, PA ("H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery"), the businessmen have created a foundation for premier results and a luxury experience. The practice has experienced comprehensive growth since its inception, expanding to a 9th location, and has added numerous board certified/eligible plastic surgeons, and mid-level providers over time. The unparalleled experience and success seen at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is possible through knowledge, innovation, teamwork, and the core principle of helping people achieve their personal best. Through these new endeavors, the doctors are combining their extensive medical experience, business acumen, and innovative team focused approach to acquire existing practices. With each acquisition, H/K/B is able to enhance their offering, improve patient experience, and allow providers to flourish.

"What makes this opportunity so exciting for us is that we are able join forces with incredible practices, not just as businessmen, but as colleagues. Dr. Bharti and I want to use the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery brand to empower others in the aesthetic space because we understand the obstacles businesses can face throughout their journey. Every practice should have the ability to provide the same luxury-level treatment that patients seek at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery. We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center," says cofounder Dr. Bill Kortesis.

Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC strives to provide solutions to practices looking to grow, and the strategic acquisition of Lowcountry Plastic Surgery Center is a significant step forward in increasing access throughout growing areas to premium-level services and offerings. In the future, the firm plans to expand upon its current capabilities and provide professional, actionable guidance on a regional, as well as national level.

Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC

Founded in 2021 by renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC offers strategic growth and consulting services to practices and providers in the medical aesthetic space. Charlotte-based with a national reach, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC aims to facilitate the highest standard of aesthetic medicine by bridging the gap between providers, patients, and the industry. Through Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC's innovative, tactical approach, each provider has the means to thrive and deliver optimal patient experiences.

Dr. Bill Kortesis

Dr. Bill Kortesis is a Managing Partner of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, as well as Co-founder of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. As a board-certified plastic surgeon and Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Kortesis aims to foster the next generation of aesthetic medicine and improve healthcare for all. Through innovation, collaboration, and education, Dr. Kortesis believes strongly in the importance of growth of the aesthetic space allowing patients and providers the ability to attain the ideal aesthetic outcome. H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery's yearly fellowship program allows Dr. Kortesis to further impact the future of aesthetic medicine, by training future plastic surgeons in the highest level of surgical technique.

Dr. Gaurav Bharti

Dr. Gaurav Bharti is a board-certified plastic surgeon based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and practices at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery where he serves as a Managing Partner. Additionally, Dr. Bharti is a Co-Founder of practice growth consulting firm, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. Recognized by Castle Connolly and Newsweek as one of its "Top Doctors" and one of the "Best Plastic Surgeons of America", Dr. Bharti has used his expertise to further the medical aesthetics industry and deliver the highest level of patient care. As a fellow mentor to the next generation of aesthetic surgeons, Dr. Bharti believes in the importance of continued education and serves as an influential speaker on the national and international level. Ultimately, Dr. Bharti aims to utilize innovative concepts to improve patient outcomes and contribute to cutting-edge advancements in the industry.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Ginn

jennifer.g@hkbsurgery.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery