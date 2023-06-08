Catalina Identifies Hot Summer 2023 Grocery Trends

Pre-Mixed Cocktails and New Tableware Options Expected to Rank High on Shopping Lists

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Summer set to begin and BBQ season in full swing, shopper intelligence leader Catalina is projecting a significant sales uptick in new beverage and tableware options at grocery and convenience stores across the country in the coming weeks, based on its proprietary Shopper Intelligence Platform, which identifies audiences and measures purchase behavior in real time.

Pre-mixed cocktails continue shaking up adult beverage category

"We expect pre-mixed cocktails to be well-stocked in picnic coolers across the country this Summer, at the expense of hard seltzer and domestic beer and wine," said Sean Murphy, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Catalina. "Hosts can now conveniently offer a wider variety of flavors and styles--from a classic margarita to fruit-infused vodka spritzes – that are typically more affordable than buying individual ingredients. They are also lower in calories and sugar than many other alcoholic beverages."

Overall, the Pre-mixed Cocktails category is expected to grow by 11% year over year in 2023 and is becoming increasingly competitive, with major players driving innovation to differentiate themselves. Catalina data shows the 29% growth of Pre-Mixed Cocktails has outpaced other alcoholic beverage categories since May 2022, followed by Wine Coolers (+22%) and Non-alcoholic Beer (+11%). Their popularity is coming at the expense of Hard Seltzers (-15%), Domestic Wine (-5%) and mainstream Beer (-3%). Notably, the consumption of Beer Cocktails, such as shandies and ginger beers, is on the rise -- up 46% versus a year ago -- while Non-alcoholic Beer has seen an 11% increase.

2023 Alcoholic Beverage Trends

Based on unit sales vs. year ago

+29 % +22 % +11 % -3 % -5 % -15 % Pre-Mixed Cocktails Wine Coolers Non-alcoholic Beer Domestic Beer Domestic Wine Hard Seltzer

Source: Catalina Shopper Intelligence Platform, Unit Sales May 2023 vs. Same period YAGO

At 51%, Liqueurs were the most popular base ingredient in the Pre-mixed Cocktails category, followed by Beer (+46%), Gin (+43%), Tequila (+42%), and Vodka (+30%).

Unit Sales of Pre-Mixed Cocktails by Base Ingredient vs. 2022

Liqueur Beer Gin Tequila Vodka +51 % +46 % +43 % +42 % +30 %











Source: Catalina Shopper Intelligence Platform, Unit Sales May 2023 vs. Same period YAGO

Sustainable tableware loses luster

Unit sales of Sustainable Bowls & Plates (-15%) and Cutlery (-32%) have taken a deep dive since last year as impact studies continue to report sustainable plastic tableware products don't fully break down in landfill. The convenience of Sustainable Cups is an exception, with a category sales increase of 6% vs. the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, Plastic Cutlery (-1%) and Paper/Plastic/Styrofoam Bowls & Plates (-1%)remain about even.

As an alternative, industry reports say hosts are increasingly opting for tableware made with melamine, an organic compound, as a value-driven sustainable alternative. The size of the US market is expected to grow to $1.3 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 8%. When comparing costs, a set of basic melamine plates costs about $10 while disposable plates cost $5 – so hosts who use them more than twice can save money and help the environment.

2023 Sustainable Tableware Trends

Based on unit sales vs. year ago

+6 % -1 % -1 % -15 % -32 % Sustainable Cups Plastic Cutlery Paper/Plastic/Styrofoam Bowls & Plates Sustainable Bowls & Plates Sustainable Cutlery

Source: Catalina Shopper Intelligence Platform, Unit Sales May 2023 vs. Same period YAGO

"Taking a close look at shopping trends throughout the year enables us to better advise our retailer and CPG brand customers on how best to connect with a variety of audiences most likely to buy a given product, as well as those who may need encouragement, with messaging and promotional offers to influence their buying behavior and provide added value," said Murphy.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio, and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, and Europe. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com or @Catalina on Twitter.

