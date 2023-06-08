MHC and Oracle Partner to Help Customers Optimize Critical Procure-to-Pay Processes

Together, MHC and Oracle provide best-in-class solutions and support that enable customers to achieve efficiency outcomes and drive revenue

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a leading provider of enterprise accounts payable and document automation solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Oracle, a global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP), to deliver innovative solutions and best-in-class support that simplify enterprise procure-to-pay processes. This strategic collaboration will empower customers to seamlessly scale critical procure-to-pay processes and provide better experiences for the suppliers and employees who support those processes.

With over two decades of experience specializing in accounts payable (AP) technology, MHC has helped customers streamline operations, reduce costs and improve supplier relationships with technology backed by their customer-centric support model. With this partnership, MHC will help Oracle customers create frictionless AP processes by integrating with Oracle's robust cloud technology.

"Organizations are feeling intense pressure to increase efficiency. Many recognize that they need to accelerate digital business transformation to achieve their goals, but the strongest financial leaders will be those who also recognize they need to transform," said Gina Armada, CEO, MHC. "Through our partnership with Oracle, we will expand our reach, helping more customers automate complex operational processes in a way that increases organizational agility and resiliency to be ready for the next set of unknowns."

The new partnership between MHC and Oracle revolutionizes both organizations' ability to deliver even more value to their customers via user-friendly cloud solutions and industry-leading customer service.

The collaboration between MHC and Oracle debuts with a 30-minute webinar on Tuesday, June 20 at 12:00 PM CT that outlines how the seamless integration of MHC's solutions with Oracle is helping teams in the healthcare space (and beyond) become more effective and efficient. The link to more information and registration for that webinar can be found here.

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and suppliers to drive long-term growth. Learn more at www.mhcautomation.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at www.oracle.com.

