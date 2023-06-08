NEW VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING IN ARIZONA

TEMPE, Ariz. , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufactured Housing Industry of Arizona (MHIA) unveils a state-of-the-art online virtual marketplace of factory-built homes available in Arizona. The comprehensive consumer platform allows Arizona homebuyers the capability to browse, select, tour, and shop Arizona manufactured homes and modular homes for sale in Arizona.

MHIA's new website, ArizonaHousing.org will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Arizona's manufactured and modular homes, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities, and even take 3D tours of new homes available for sale.

"Today, people start their home buying experience online in order to focus on what they really need and want," said Tom Dunn, MHIA's President. "This is a unique online experience allowing Arizonans to shop for and find a new home or community that fits their lifestyle and budget."

About The Manufactured Housing Industry of Arizona

The Manufactured Housing Industry of Arizona is the trade association representing the factory-built housing industry in the Grand Canyon State. The Manufactured Housing Industry of Arizona (MHIA) not only serves the interests of our members in the Arizona factory-built housing industry but the interests of the prospective homebuyer as well. With a membership of over 100 individual businesses, the MHIA has become a potent force in Arizona, respected by both the government and the private sector. What this means for the prospective homebuyer is lower costs, fewer restrictions, more options, and fewer worries.

This new site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com .

Contact: Tom Dunn

(480) 456-6530

