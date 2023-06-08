One Health Direct Invests Heavily in Technology Team and Proprietary Software Solution: Genesis

Highlighted by VP of Technology Matthew Landon joining the company 18 months ago, bringing IT and healthcare experience in-house, OHD has been able to scale at speed through innovation.

DUNEDIN, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct's internal technology team developed and launched the flagship application, Genesis, integrating all aspects of the business. OHD's technology team consists of over a dozen software engineers, web designers, and app developers, plus IT, network, and system administrators.

One Health Direct Logo, Dunedin Florida (PRNewswire)

"Technology and innovation are at the core of One Health Direct," said Alois Rubenbauer , founder and CEO.

Cost containment solutions and data improvements were two chief goals of Genesis. Utilizing cloud-native applications, which are extremely powerful, robust, redundant, and secure, allowed OHD to move away from traditional hardware and software options. This means dollars can instead be invested in intellectual property versus costly infrastructure and licenses, creating the opportunity for One Health Direct's business to scale.

Efficacy and efficiency are core to One Health Direct's business, and the company's approach to technology is a prime example. "Taking Genesis from an idea to reality is a result of leaning on a well-versed technology team that we've built in-house," said Matthew Landon, VP of Technology. "We use a variety of open source apps to keep costs low which require a much different skill set than typically found, as people are usually trained in only a specific stack. Building a team of experts who understand OHD's unique tech stack allowed us to employ an agile workflow, which ultimately led to Genesis. Nothing else is like it in our space - it is completely custom."

Genesis was built out of necessity as a means to automate workflow, which other apps could not. Early results are promising, specifically in its ability to automate and script processes. For example, the ability to recheck insurance eligibility adds zero labor costs to resupply patients through automation, plus the capability to leverage and monetize data increases marketing margins.

The ability to stay on top of the ever-evolving regulations and needs of the medical world with a leader who also understands the technology side is unique. "Matthew and his team have fast-tracked our business," said Alois Rubenbauer, founder and CEO. "Technology and innovation are at the core of One Health Direct, and they are being driven by this team. For a company of our size to have over a dozen people working on technology is a large ratio, but a wise investment. Our weekly tech team call has effectively become an executive team meeting, as we recognize it is software advances that are driving a holistic business transformation."

Landon and his team aim to continue the momentum they created with Genesis' initial launch. Plans for the upcoming year include project roadmap and integration with Talkdesk (a customer service platform), improving omnichannel marketing engagement by combining text, SMS, and phone in the same platform geared towards customer retention, plus enhanced integration with billing and insurance updates to further reduce overhead. Additionally, expanding eligibility checks for Medicare customers and benefits verification for private insurers reinforces OHD's commitment to its core business through future enhancements of Genesis.

Features and benefits of the Genesis system:

Increased efficiency through automation and streamlined workflows

Decreased labor costs

Improved productivity

Provides clarity and visibility into agent efficiency

Decreased order backlog

Cut order intake to out-the-door time

Expedited document retrieval

Omni-Channel Customer Intake

Dynamic call scripting module

SMS customer-specific outreach

Customer self-service online forms

Proprietary Customer Management and Order Fulfillment System

Automated document generation and retrieval

(DWO, Medical Records, Prior Authorizations)

Integrated automated faxing and phone systems

Automated resupply management and workflow processes

Integrated insurance verification

Integrated APIs

Customer order ingestion

Eligibility verification

Order fulfillment, shipping, tracking

Customer correspondence and order status (SMS / Email / Phone)

Billing and invoice tracking

Genesis Software Integrations

LeadProsper – Lead Ingestion

Brightree – Electronic billing

Faxage – Document distribution / retrieval

Bandwidth – Automated texting / SMS

Parachute – Physician ordering/documentation platform

Convoso – Intake and call log and recording integrations

8x8 – Customer service and call log and recording integrations

Talkdesk – Customer service and call log / recording integrations

Cin7 – Warehouse management

pVerify - Benefits and eligibility verification

Medicare – Benefits and eligibility verification

United Health Care - Benefits and eligibility verification

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients in attaining innovative treatment options, including DME (durable medical equipment) products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological and phototherapy supplies.

