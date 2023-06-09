Cyph and Zoom Patent Cross-License

CLAYMONT, Del., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyph, a leading provider of quantum-resistant cryptography technologies built by former SpaceX engineers (https://www.cyph.com) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to resolve their patent infringement lawsuit.

Cyph (PRNewswire)

Full terms of the settlement remain confidential, and each party has agreed to cross-license certain patent assets from the other.

Media contact: press@cyph.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cyph