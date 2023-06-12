Alexander Shulgin Research Institute Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Identification of Two Lead Compounds at Psychedelic Science 2023

Lead compounds show remarkable efficacy and safety profiles

LAFAYETTE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Shulgin Research Institute (ASRI), a pioneering organization in the discovery of next generation psychedelic medicines, announces the identification of two lead compounds currently undergoing late-stage preclinical testing. ASRI plans to disclose further details of their initial lead compounds in a live press conference at the MAPS Psychedelic Science 2023 Conference in Denver, Colorado on June 21, 2023, at 11:30 am MT.

CycloGraph in use (Miles Scientific) (PRNewswire)

ASRI, a pioneering organization in the discovery of psychedelic medicines, to announce two lead compounds at PS23

ASRI will share details about two promising lead compounds currently undergoing late-stage preclinical testing. These novel compounds demonstrate great potential in addressing unmet medical needs. The Institute is actively progressing towards initiating clinical trials and will continue to prioritize the highest standards of safety and efficacy throughout the development process. ASRI is committed to sharing relevant updates to their stakeholders, including the scientific community, investors and patients eagerly awaiting new therapeutic options.

ASRI stands at the forefront of the growing interest in the potential benefits of psychedelics, with a focus on applied therapeutics for neurological, neurodevelopmental, neuropsychiatric, pain syndromes, inflammation, and improved wellness. They are striving to make a positive impact on global healthcare. ASRI is a team of renowned experts in chemistry, pharmacology, and neuroscience with an unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and transforming lives by translating novel psychedelic compounds into potential therapies that address mental health and beyond. The Shulgin Vault contains over 500 compounds synthesized by Alexander "Sasha" Shulgin and ASRI scientists, offering a vast library of novel variations of phenylalkylamines, tryptamines, lysergamides, isoquinolines, cathinones, and more.

Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, ASRI Co-Founder and President, stated, "It has been a busy time for ASRI. In just two years, we have acquired the inventions, discoveries, and work product of Dr. Alexander 'Sasha' Shulgin, assembled a team of executives, scientists, and clinicians, synthesized dozens of novel molecules, and developed a robust preclinical testing cascade."

Dr. Paul Daley, ASRI Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer adds, "We have filed twelve patents comprising thousands of new chemical entities and multiple therapeutic indications and we're just getting started."

In support of ASRI's commitment to scientific excellence and strategic guidance, they are delighted to introduce the formation of their distinguished advisory board. This esteemed group of experts, renowned in their respective fields, will contribute their vast knowledge and experience to help shape ASRI's research and development strategies.

In addition, Drs. Cozzi and Daley will present "Chemistry for Consciousness" at the MAPS Psychedelic Science 2023 Conference in Denver, Colorado on June 22nd at 3 pm MT. They will discuss ASRI's research and development efforts and the future of psychedelic medicine. They will also participate in a post-presentation panel discussion.

About Alexander Shulgin Research Institute (ASRI):

Alexander Shulgin Research Institute is dedicated to advancing psychedelic science, unlocking new insights into the human psyche, and transforming mental health. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, Dr. Paul Daley, and the late Ann Shulgin, ASRI carries on the legacy of renowned chemist Alexander Shulgin, a pioneer in psychedelic compound discovery. ASRI's advisory team includes experienced scientific, clinical, and regulatory experts. For more information on ASRI, please visit: www.ShulginResearch.net.

Media Contact:

Kathy Lanser,

Kathy.Lanser@ShulginResearch.net

ASRI logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexander Shulgin Research Institute