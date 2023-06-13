ADPLANET RETAIL MEDIA GROUP EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ALLOVER MEDIA, ESTABLISHING EXCLUSIVE REPRESENTATION FOR NATIONAL 'BIG SIX' AGENCIES

adPlanet™ Retail Media Group by Coinstar drives new opportunities for its DOOH network, partners, and buyers by streamlining its direct sales initiatives and increasing accessibility for the nation's largest agencies to adPlanet's inventory of 6,500+ digital advertising screens.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- adPlanet Retail Media Group, the largest grocery and retail digital out-of-home (DOOH) network, announced a new deal today as part of its current partnership with AllOver Media®, the largest alternative out-of-home (OOH) advertising company in the US.

adPlanet Retail Media Group & AllOver Media partner to service the 'big six' agency holding companies for grocery DOOH.

The new program will establish AllOver Media as adPlanet's exclusive sales consultants focused on servicing the "big six" largest agency holding companies: WPP®, Omnicom Group®, Publicis®, IPG®, Dentsu®, and Havas™.

AllOver Media's sterling reputation and depth of knowledge in the OOH media space will improve alignment between how media buyers at ad agencies are accustomed to purchasing OOH media and adPlanet's DOOH offerings.

With AllOver Media dedicated to this segment, buyers at these important agencies will be able to leverage adPlanet's expansive network of digital screens, with the potential to reach 1.4 billion monthly impressions across 162 DMAs.

"As adPlanet's footprint continues to grow, it's critical that we have experienced professionals translating our capabilities to these agencies," said Cliff Wohl, General Manager of adPlanet Retail Media Group. "Thanks to AllOver Media's expertise, our partnership will enable us to serve the needs of these agencies and simplify the buying experience for them."

"We continually strive to find the most innovative and impactful ways to give our customers what they're asking for, and adPlanet's DOOH network offers an exciting new avenue for a broad spectrum of advertisers to benefit from incredible exposure in grocery and retail venues," said Mike Albo, Vice President and General Manager of AllOver Media.

About adPlanet Retail Media Group by Coinstar

adPlanet Retail Media Group by Coinstar is the largest grocery & retail DOOH network with measurable, verified impressions. Positioned in premier grocery retail locations across the US with the potential to reach 1.4 billion impressions a month, adPlanet's screens located on top of Coinstar kiosks provide brands with visibility and frequency among highly lucrative shoppers in high-traffic locations. For more information, visit https://www.adplanetads.com.

About AllOver Media

AllOver Media, founded in 2002, is the leading multi-platform Out-Of-Home advertising company in the U.S. AllOver Media provides a diverse client list of corporate and government marketers the ability to deliver their messages on exclusive digital and print media formats at convenience stores, gas stations, bars/restaurants, mobile billboards, digital trucks, ski resorts, and on wallscapes. AOM provides Out-Of-Home advertising placements in every market in the U.S. For more information, visit the AOM website at www.allovermedia.com.

