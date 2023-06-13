EY Announces Richard Weissman of The Learning Experience as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Florida Award Winner

Weissman donates $50,000 on behalf of all Entrepreneur Of The Year Florida finalists

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Richard Weissman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of The Learning Experience® (TLE®) was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Florida Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Weissman was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Florida Award winner," said Weissman. "This recognition is for the entire TLE family, and it reflects the commitment and dedication of our people, the power of our brand, and our unique approach to early childhood education—all of which positively impact the children in our care, the families we serve, and the communities in which we operate."

The Learning Experience is one of the most trusted brands in the childcare industry with more than 350 centers across the U.S. and U.K. providing the highest quality of care and early education to more than 44,000 children from six weeks to six years old. Founded by Weissman and his family, The Learning Experience's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of children, their families, and the communities it serves. The Learning Experience's continuous dedication to providing best-in-class childcare and early education has garnered many accolades over the years, including its recent recognition as the No. 1 childcare franchise by Entrepreneur magazine and the No. 1 education franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In addition to his work, Weissman is also a longtime board member of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and has led many fundraising events, both personally and through The Learning Experience, that have collectively raised more than $5 million for Make-A-Wish.

As Weissman accepted his Entrepreneur Of The Year award, he also pledged to donate $50,000 on behalf of the 22 Florida finalists to Make-A-Wish. "I firmly believe that in order to receive we must give back to our communities, and I feel an immense amount of gratitude that I am fortunate enough to do so through philanthropic efforts both personally and professionally. This foundational belief has not only positively impacted my success but also the success of The Learning Experience," said Weissman.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Florida award winner, Weissman is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

