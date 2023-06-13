Lake Regional Health System enters prime vendor agreement with Medline

Missouri-based health system and Medline expand partnership to optimize supply chain

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with Missouri-based Lake Regional Health System. The two organizations began working together in early 2022, when Medline was selected as the system's partner for all surgical procedure trays. After being with a previous vendor for over 20 years, Lake Regional has named Medline the exclusive provider of all medical and surgical supplies for the hospital and its network of physician offices.

"Medline has a strong reputation in the industry for its logistics, supply chain capabilities and product availability," said Matt Mentel, supply chain strategy implementation officer for Lake Regional Health System. "When we switched to Medline for custom procedure trays, they provided seamless customer support and positive operational impact. That experience, combined with their reputation, reinforced that the decision was right for us."

As part of the agreement, Lake Regional Health System will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms. The health system's network of facilities will be serviced from Medline's LEED-certified, state-of-the-art 800,000 sq. ft. St. Peters, Missouri distribution center.

"Efficient and accurate distribution of medical supplies is critical to Lake Regional's operations, particularly due to their unique geographic location. As their partner, our main focus is to provide reliable and superior service to the health system and the communities they serve," said Charles Pavlich, vice president of corporate accounts at Medline. "We are honored to be selected as the prime vendor and look forward to continuing our partnership."

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Lake Regional Health System

Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Primary Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialists, including for cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

