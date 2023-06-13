VirnetX and ObjectSecurity Form a Technology Alliance Partnership to Provide Secure Cyber Vulnerability Analysis in Private Cloud Environments

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX™ Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, today announced a technology alliance partnership with ObjectSecurity™ LLC, a leader in solving complex, evolving defense and industrial cybersecurity and supply chain risk challenges that threaten national security and production downtime. VirnetX and ObjectSecurity have leveraged their patented technologies to deliver a solution available through the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI).

The goal of a Homeland Certified Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) is to share cybersecurity threat information among critical infrastructure operator members voluntarily. The VirnetX and ObjectSecurity OT.AI™ Platform integrated solution combines the patented VirnetX Matrix™ 'Secure Domain' Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution for secure, private access communications and application access; and the ObjectSecurity OT.AI™ Platform to push notifications of industrial device cybersecurity vulnerability and weakness alerts at the moment the analysis is completed, including published and potential zero-day vulnerabilities, exploits and weaknesses – beyond traditional open source CVE and behavioral threat continuous monitoring.

"A growing number of critical infrastructure providers, operators, and asset owners are choosing to deploy private cloud environments to rapidly share information on industry-specific cybersecurity notifications to maintain resiliency," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "We worked with ObjectSecurity to push the analysis logs within the VirnetX Matrix™ environment, providing seamless and secure ZTNA to the private clouds that host data critical for the protection of our national security. We welcome ObjectSecurity as our technology alliance partner."

VirnetX Matrix™ provides an additional layer of protection designed to prevent unauthorized access, enforce access policy controls, and enable real-time network management to protect cloud or on-premises applications from malware, ransomware and other cybersecurity threats. ZTNA protection and "single-click" technology are designed to make VirnetX products more effective at preventing cyberthreats and more user-friendly than other available products and services.

"The ObjectSecurity OT.AI Platform novel approach to analyzing critical infrastructure devices provides detection and a deep dive insight of cybersecurity vulnerabilities at the firmware code level, including IIoT traffic light monitors, HVAC systems, and patrol car onboard computers. By providing proactive analysis to critical infrastructure ISAOs, the resulting solution provides exponential value by sharing these valuable insights in the secure VirnetX Matrix environment," said Susan Farrell, Head of R&D Commercialization for ObjectSecurity.

"Together, VirnetX Matrix™ ZTNA and ObjectSecurity OT.AI™ operationalize security resilience leveraging patented zero-trust secure communications to share in real-time operational technology (OT) / industrial control systems (ICS) vulnerability notifications, and the proactive, detailed analysis of industrial device firmware binary code of embedded devices not monitored for network behavior – a staggering 20-70% of the devices in an OT/ICS environment" stated Deborah Kobza, IACI CEO. "IACI is privileged to provide this integrated solution delivering secure real-time industrial device cybersecurity vulnerability and weakness sharing, analysis and reporting for public and private-sector critical infrastructure protection."

About ObjectSecurity

ObjectSecurity LLC is a leader in solving complex, evolving defense and industrial cybersecurity and supply chain risk challenges that threaten national security and production downtime. Our novel research and development are applied to commercial solutions proactively addressing the core source of cyber vulnerabilities and risk – software code and data. Our holistic, proactive approach prevents cyberattacks and disruptive production downtime across industries that support global citizen communities, including military defense, municipal smart cities, public and private transportation, energy, wastewater treatment, power utilities, manufacturing, and the life sciences. For more than 14 years, ObjectSecurity has been delivering cybersecurity and supply chain risk management solutions, including to U.S. defense and federal government agencies. These advanced technologies are now commercially available for government and private sector use. ObjectSecurity is privately-held with headquarters in San Diego, CA, with global representation. Learn more about the ObjectSecurity OT.AI Platform at https://www.objectsecurity.com/otai.

About IACI

The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), Division of the Global Security Resilience Alliance (GSRA), headquartered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida is the global 'Center-of-Gravity' for security intel actionable intelligence information sharing, analysis and coordinated response, trusted technologies, and education. IACI supports public- (federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and international) and private-sector critical infrastructure owners and operators, public safety and law enforcement, academia, NGOs, security and technology organizations.

IACI also advances information-sharing advocacy and capacity building, including supporting and assisting public and private critical infrastructure owners and operators and other communities-of-interest and organizations to rapidly operationalize a first-class information sharing community supported by proven expert guidance and technology, moving rapidly from concept to operations. For more information or implementation assistance for VirnetX Matrix™ and VirnetX War Room™, please contact IACI Operations, at operations@certifiedisao.org.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit http://www.virnetx.com/ .

