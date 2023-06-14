True Crime Network TruBlu Acquires American Sheriff Network

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruBlu, the true crime streaming network launched in November, 2022 by Emmy award winning journalists Chris Hansen and Shawn Rech, has acquired Phoenix, Arizona-based American Sheriff Network. The acquisition will bolster TruBlu's rapidly expanding true crime library and boost its continually growing subscriber base. It also expands the library and viewing options for existing American Sheriff Network subscribers, who will automatically become TruBlu members.

American Sheriff Network was founded two years ago by Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb with a mission of showing viewers how important law enforcement is and driving home the message that men and women who wear the badge do it as an act of service to their community.

TruBlu plans to continue production of Iron Sheriff, ASN's anchor program. The network's operations will be run from TruBlu's Cleveland, Ohio headquarters.

TruBlu already works with Sheriffs nationwide on child predator stings, including Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd and Genesee County, Michigan Sheriff Chris Swanson. Retired Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke also has a program on TruBlu. "This was a seamless fit," said Shawn Rech, TruBlu's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our pricing structure is exactly the same, and their content is very well made. Everybody wins with this combo. And we're excited that ASN subscribers can now enjoy hundreds of hours of crime movies and new programs, including Chris Hansen's new predator investigations, titled, Takedown with Chris Hansen."

Co-Founder Chris Hansen added, "TruBlu gives me the extraordinary opportunity to produce my kind of enterprising, compelling content and get it to viewers directly."

Viewers and others interested in TruBlu can learn more at www.watchtrublu.com or download the TruBlu app through the Apple App Store, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, tvOS, Samsung TV or Android Store. The service is $4.99 per month or $49.99 Annually.

