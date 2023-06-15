ANCHIN WELCOMES BRIAN GLAVOTSKY AS PARTNER AND THE LATEST ADDITION TO OUR GROWING PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm, has announced that Brian Glavotsky, CPA, MST, has joined the firm as a Partner in its Private Client Group. Brian specializes in providing tax advisory to high-net-worth individuals and families. He performs detailed research and analysis on complex tax issues, advising high-net-worth individuals as well as partnerships on the impacts of new tax law changes. Brian also specializes in fiduciary and gift tax returns and has extensive experience in international tax matters.

"Brian is a valued tax advisor and leader in the private client space," says Jared Feldman, Partner and Leader of the Firm's Private Client Group. "As we continue to see meaningful growth in our business, we are pleased that someone with his depth of experience is joining our team and I am excited to see the impact he will make both within the firm, and in being part of our mission to provide the highest-quality advice and strategies to our high-net-worth clients."

Anchin's Private Client Group offers a complete range of private client advisory services including family office and high-net-worth tax services that assist families in making decisions with full confidence that align with their big-picture objectives. Our team supports and collaborates with other key advisors to craft optimal strategies for tax planning and compliance, including how best to manage unique assets such as art, collectibles, and cryptocurrency, as well as family office structuring, creative planning for succession and wealth transfer, guidance on privately-owned businesses, matrimonial and litigation & valuation support needs.

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

