EagleRider Expands Popular Motorcycle Rental Subscription to Riders in UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel opens up and touring iconic European locations remains a high priority for travelers, EagleRider, the world's leading motorcycle rental and subscription company answers the demand by announcing the expansion of its exclusive membership program, Club EagleRider, to Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain. This expansion marks a significant milestone for EagleRider as it brings its premier motorcycle travel experience to avid riders across Europe.

EagleRider Logo (PRNewswire)

"Starting at $29 dollars, euros or pounds per month, residents in these five countries can access 12 - 120 rental credits per year at more than 100 worldwide locations, including several across Europe, the UK, and other global riding destinations," said Shawn Fechter, Senior VP of Marketing for EagleRider. "Members can use their credits each month, or save them for up to 18 months, allowing them to ride longer or choose models that require more credits. Members can access thousands of bikes and receive invitations to exclusive club events and motorcycle tours, with an opportunity to earn an additional rental credit for each friend or fellow rider you refer."

From the historical ruins of Rome, Italy, to the beautiful coast of Southern Spain, Club EagleRider members can redeem their credits at any of their 60 plus international locations for a diverse fleet of brand-new motorcycle models and perks. Members can choose from a variety of bikes including Harley-Davidsons, BMW, Yamaha, Honda, Royal Enfield, Ducati, Kawasaki, and more.

"Expanding Club EagleRider into Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain is an exciting step for us," said Karsten Summers, CEO of EagleRider. "We are dedicated to creating exceptional experiences for riders worldwide, and this expansion allows us to connect with even more passionate riders across Europe and offer them the same riding experiences our US and Canadian Members have been enjoying since we launched Club EagleRider in 2016."

Club EagleRider is a great way for riders to explore their home countries and regions, or to explore the rest of the world with an added level of value, service, and VIP experience.

Club EagleRider Rental Credits are now accepted at more than 100 worldwide locations. For a complete list of locations, or to learn more about Club EagleRider, visit Club EagleRider.

About EagleRider

EagleRider pioneered the motorcycle rental and tour business in 1992. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with motorcycle adventure worldwide. The company offers multi-brand rentals, guided and self-guided tours. EagleRider continues to expand its reach globally with the world's first motorcycle rental subscription, Club EagleRider, and their very popular Share platform, EagleShare, which allows private motorcycle owners the opportunity to rent their own motorcycles out while not being used. EagleRider is the exclusive U.S. provider of rentals and tours for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

