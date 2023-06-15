Schneider Electric Launches Advanced Electrical Design for Autodesk Revit Version 24.0 Delivering Enhanced Functionality, Greater Integration

Advanced BIM-based electrical design solution that empowers users to improve their electrical design workflows while increasing efficiency and accuracy all in a single tool

New release with enhanced integrations developed through strategic alliance between Schneider Electric and Autodesk

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of Advanced Electrical Design™ for Autodesk® Revit® (v24.0.0) offering more intelligent, unified, and connected workflows. This new feature-rich software will enable electrical engineers and designers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Schneider Electric formed BIM Electrical Corp. as result of its strategic partnership with Autodesk, a global leader in design and make technology, to bring this advanced BIM-based electrical design solution to market. This platform integrates directly with Revit, creating a more complete and robust BIM solution that connects teams, data, and workflows across the entire electrical and project lifecycle in a single tool.

BIM designs capturing the physical and functional characteristics of a facility have become increasingly important in the design, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. As the need for greater efficiency, sustainability, and adaptability increases, integrated systems and workflows are critical to improving efficiency, reducing errors, and streamlining collaboration among various disciplines involved in a project. Advanced Electrical Design for Autodesk Revit (v24.0.0) provides a modern solution for solving these challenges, while meeting the needs of stakeholders from the initial design through the operation and management of that new facility.

"Our expertise in the electrical distribution space is a natural complement to Autodesk's expertise, allowing us to create a partnership that truly empowers electrical engineers and designers," said Daniel Stonecipher, Vice President & Chief Product Officer – eCAD, Global Software Portfolio Leader, Schneider Electric. "Both Schneider Electric and Autodesk are among the top sustainable companies in the world, and sustainability is at the forefront all that we do. Together, through BIM Electric, we are driving long-term digital transformation solutions in the industry, providing greater value for companies and customers in the new energy landscape."

Advanced Electrical Design for Autodesk Revit (v24.0.0) allows users to plan, analyze, optimize, and document electrical plans all in a single place, with enhancements, including:

Enhanced Revit Integration – Import, link, sync and map

Integrated Code Regulations – Save time and reduce errors

Expanded Suite of Electrical Analysis Tools – Leverage data for effectively

Improved Diagramming – Employ updated diagrams and easily transition between Single Line and Key Line views

Critical Alerts & Warnings – Stay informed and compliant

"By bringing together the full power of Autodesk Revit and the electrical experience of Schneider Electric, we can provide a solution that addresses the real challenges our customers face today," said Steve Butler, Sr. Manager, MEP Industry Strategy, Autodesk, Inc. "Advanced Electrical Design for Autodesk Revit demonstrates how Autodesk is leveraging strategic partnerships to enhance our platform and improve the experience for our users relying on Revit."

Leadership in Electrical and Infrastructure Software

BIM Electrical Corp. ("BIM Electric," a subsidiary of Schneider Electric) was established through a strategic partnership between Autodesk and Schneider Electric. BIM Electric is now part of a collaborative venture with ETAP. For over 35 years, ETAP has been providing market-leading software solutions for electrical systems, from design and engineering to operations and maintenance.

This alliance leverages Schneider Electric's global engineering and sustainability expertise to enabling electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for the new energy landscape, Electricity 4.0. Advanced Electrical Design for Revit is a prime example of how industry leaders can work together to provide greater value to each user and contribute to solve the energy challenge.

Backed by the resources and expertise of Schneider Electric, ETAP and Autodesk, BIM Electric is paving the way for intelligent, advanced code-based electrical distribution designs and analysis. This united effort is driving long-term digital transformation solutions in the industry, providing greater value for companies and customers.

For more information on Advanced Electrical Design for Autodesk Revit (v24.0.0), please visit the BIM Electric website at www.bim-electric.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #BIM #Autodesk #Software

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric