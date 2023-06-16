JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: MAJORITY THINK CASE AGAINST TRUMP IS STRONG BUT INDICTMENT HAS NOT AFFECTED HIS SUPPORT

AMERICANS OPPOSE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATES

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the June Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

President Joe Biden's approval rating remains at 43% and Donald Trump continues to lead their 2024 matchup, by 6 points this month. The poll covers public opinion on the Trump federal indictment, electric vehicles and policy issues like parental rights. Download key results here.

"Americans remain politically split 50-50 but just about 100% are unhappy with the direction of the country, the economy, and their political leaders," said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll and Stagwell chairman and CEO. "Biden's approval is frozen in place despite the debt ceiling deal and a recovering stock market; yet Trump's numbers are also unshaken after an unprecedented federal indictment."

AMERICANS THINK THE CASE AGAINST TRUMP IS STRONG BUT WANT A PARDON

58% of Americans think the case against Trump is strong, including 85% of Democrats, 60% of Independents, and 30% of Republicans.

Voters are split 51-49, down party lines, on whether Trump's indictment is reason to withdraw from the 2024 race.

If Trump is convicted, 53% of voters – driven by 80% of Republicans – support pardoning him in the interest of national unity.

MORE VOTERS PREFER TO LIVE IN A STATE WITH A REPUBLICAN-LEANING SLATE OF POLICIES

64% of voters say they would want to live in a state that cuts taxes, encourages public charter schools, does not allow gender surgery for minors, and restricts most abortions after six weeks.

By contrast 66% of voters – including a majority of all parties – say they would not want to live in a state that has increasing taxes, restricts legal gun ownership more strictly, allows abortion up to 9 months, allows minors to get gender surgery without parental permission, encourages undocumented immigrants, and allows felons to vote.

TRUMP AND BIDEN STRENGTHEN THEIR 2024 POSITIONS

Even after the indictment, 59% of Republicans would choose Trump in a GOP primary and he would beat Biden in a general election 45-39 (one point closer than last month).

Biden has strengthened his position with 62% support among Democratic voters in a primary – but Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is in second at 15% and his personal favorability rating is 21 points above water.

AMERICANS OPPOSE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATES

Americans are split 50-50 on supporting the $7,500 tax credit subsidy for an EV purchase.

59% of voters oppose government regulations that would require at least half of all cars sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be electric.

Americans still like gas cars: 64% think they are better vehicles than EVs.

Voters are split on the net climate effect of EVs: Half of Americans, including most Republicans and Independents, think EVs produce just as much pollution through the car battery mining and production process.

AMERICANS SATISFIED WITH SCHOOLS BUT WANT STRONGER PARENTAL RIGHTS

74% of parents with school-aged children, including majorities of all parties, think schools are respecting their rights as parents.

77% of voters oppose a law in their state that would allow minors to get gender-changing surgery and puberty blockers without parental permission, including 66% of Democrats and 87% of Republicans.

The June Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll survey was conducted online within the United States from June 14-15, 2023, among 2,090 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

