Nevada Becomes 7th State to Legalize Natural Organic Reduction

AUBURN, Wash., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Funeral announced today Nevada is now the seventh U.S. state to legalize natural organic reduction (NOR) as consumer demand for greener, more sustainable deathcare options continues to gain momentum. Championed by freshman Assemblyman Max Carter, Nevada House Bill 52 was signed into law by Governor Lombardo. Nevada joins Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Vermont, California, and New York in paving the way for more environmentally-friendly deathcare.

"Being part of bringing NOR to my home state of Nevada has always been about light in the darkness," said Assemblyman Max Carter. "I've experienced all-consuming grief and remember how a plan and a pinky promise from my granddaughter about how her Grandmother Bunny's ashes were going to be distributed provided the only ray of sunshine during an otherwise terrible time. Natural Organic Reduction and the comfort of knowing a loved one's wishes are being honored just may provide that ray of light for you or someone you love."

Earth Funeral applauds the new Nevada law and welcomes the opportunity to serve more families interested in NOR.

"Nevadans have spoken: they want a sustainable alternative to traditional burial and cremation. Burial inters millions of gallons of carcinogens each year, and cremation emits over a billion pounds of CO2," said Tom Harries, Earth Funeral CEO and co-founder. "Natural organic reduction, sometimes known as human composting, is a carbon neutral alternative. It offers a regenerative approach to deathcare versus one of pollution."

The Order of the Good Death, a funeral reform nonprofit, emphasized that Nevada's choice to expand funeral care options reflects current national trends.

"With the passing of Nevada House Bill 52, Nevadans have made it clear that they support the belief that everyone deserves the right to choose deathcare that is meaningful to them," said Sarah Chavez, Executive Director, Order of the Good Death. "This move reflects trends we're seeing nationwide as people are beginning to shift away from standard burial and cremation, to seek out more eco-friendly options that also reflect their current beliefs and values."

