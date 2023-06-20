GSV and Google for Education Announce the Launch and Inaugural Cohort of the Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship

25 Fellows — Over 2.2 Million Students Served — 1 Shared Mission

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV and Google for Education are thrilled to unveil the Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship's pilot year, a groundbreaking program that fosters collaboration and innovation in education.

The program provides a platform for engaging in critical discussions and addressing the most pressing issues at the intersection of instructional impact education and technology. Through leadership seminars, keynotes, executive coaching, and collaborative sessions, participants will have the opportunity to tackle challenges head-on and develop strategies to ready children and educators for the future.

The Google GSV Fellowship is also proud to announce the 25 imaginative and forward-thinking leaders in K-12 education selected for the inaugural cohort of fellows:

Dr. Rahesha S. Amon , NYC Public Schools

Frances Baez , LAUSD

Dr. Kyle Barrentine , Shenandoah School Corporation

Mary P Beck , Chicago Public Schools

Stephen C. Bigelow , Ph.D. , Bay City Public Schools

Dr. Linda Chen , Boston Public Schools

Djeneba (DJ) Cherif , University Prep Schools

Dr. Kelly Coffin , Farmington Public Schools

Gudiel R. Crosthwaite , Ph.D. , Lynwood Unified School District

Cameron Fadjo , PhD , Pleasantville Union Free School District

Zandra Jo Galván , Greenfield Union School District

Patrick Gittisriboongul , Ed.D , Lynwood Unified School District

Jade Grieve , NYC Public Schools

Sonja James , West Bloomfield

Dr. Michael Karner , Illinois Virtual Schools & Academy

Mark LeNoir , Val Verde Unified School District

Patrick Malley , Bay City Public Schools

Michael R. McCormick , Val Verde Unified School District

Naomi Norman , Washtenaw ISD

Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez , Hartford Public Schools

Natasha Trivers , Democracy Prep Public Schools

Tommy Welch , Ed.D. , Boston Public Schools

Dr. Simone Wright , Denver Public Schools

Dr. Matthew Wunder , Da Vinci Schools

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross , Ypsilanti Community Schools

For more information about the fellowship and to stay updated on the program's progress, please visit asugsvsummit.com/google-gsv-fellowship .

About GSV

GSV is a global platform that supports and invests in education and workforce skills innovation. Its mission is to ensure that ALL people have equal access to the future with the belief that scalable innovations in 'Pre-K to Gray' learning and skills are crucial in achieving this goal. The platform includes GSV Summit with its flagship convening the annual ASU+GSV Summit as well as an India-based Summit launched in 2023. The annual ASU+GSV Summit, held in April in San Diego, welcomed over 7,000 in-person registrants and 10,000 virtual attendees. GSV Ventures , the investment arm of the GSV platform, is a multi-stage venture fund backing innovative entrepreneurs across the global "Pre-K to Gray" landscape. GSV Ventures manages $950M in assets across three funds and several SPVs. Investments include Degreed, ClassDojo, Physicswallah, Clever (exited), Nearpod (exited), Guild, Course Hero, Gradescope (exited), and QuillBot (exited) amongst other notable investments.

About Google for Education

Google for Education is a division of Google dedicated to empowering educators and students with innovative tools and technologies that transform the learning experience. With a mission to make education accessible, engaging, and effective for all, Google for Education offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the needs of teachers, students, administrators, and institutions. Through initiatives like Google Classroom, G Suite for Education, Chromebooks, and various educational apps and tools, Google for Education aims to create inclusive and collaborative learning environments, foster digital literacy, and inspire creativity and critical thinking. By harnessing the power of technology, Google for Education is committed to shaping the future of education and preparing students for success in the digital age.

