Numerica to deliver data fusion capability for L3Harris as part of Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Tracking Layer satellite program

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerica Corporation, a provider of advanced air and missile defense solutions, announced it has been selected by L3Harris Technologies for the delivery of constellation-wide sensor data fusion and associated support for its Tranche 1 Tracking Layer contract with the Space Development Agency (SDA).

SDA selected L3Harris as a prime for its Tranche 1 Tracking Layer satellite program as part of the initial Missile Warning/Missile Tracking warfighting capability of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. The Tranche 1 Tracking Layer will provide limited global indications, warnings and tracking of conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.

"We're really excited to support L3Harris on this critical Space Development Agency effort that highlights the growing reach and capability of our sensor fusion offerings," said Nate Knight, Numerica vice president for air and missile defense. "This award demonstrates Numerica's continued leadership in sensor fusion technologies for the Department of Defense and the power of investment from the nation's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program."

Developed to support a wide variety of air and missile defense applications, Numerica's unique distributed sensor fusion and target tracking technology provides customers across the Department of Defense (DoD) with the capability to extract critical precision targeting information from sensor networks. Numerica will deliver a version of this technology optimized for application in the L3Harris Tranche 1 Tracking Layer constellation. Numerica's highly scalable edge processing solution for sensor fusion will help to enable SDA's vision for a proliferated, resilient sensor constellation.

About Numerica: Founded in 1996, Numerica creates innovative solutions to the most pressing technical challenges faced by customers in the areas of air defense and missile defense. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., Numerica's growing team of talented research scientists and engineers tackle data science problems by developing advanced algorithms to power mission-critical national security software. With over 25 years of developing state-of-the-art technologies, Numerica's innovations have been deployed around the world to integrate networks, fuse data, precisely track targets and quantify uncertainty. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

