Onyx IQ announces it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance

DALY CITY, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx IQ, Inc announced that as of May 19, 2023, it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Onyx IQ, Inc provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the Onyx IQ, Inc System.

Onyx IQ offers cloud-based lending solutions designed to help automate decisions and fund more deals – faster. Customers benefit from highly customizable workflow, configurable decision engine, internal/external collaboration and robust reporting – all in one integrated view. The company is headquartered in New York City and services Alternative Commercial Funders and Lenders across the United States. For more information email info@onyxiq.com.

Onyx IQ, Inc was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Onyx IQ, Inc's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

