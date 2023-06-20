Planet Smoothie Supports Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on National Smoothie Day, Inviting Guests to Enjoy $1 Smoothies for a Worthy Cause

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. In observance of National Smoothie Day on June 21st from 2pm to 5pm, guests can enjoy a refreshing 20oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie, blended with strawberries, bananas and 100% lemon juice, at all Planet Smoothie locations for a $1 donation. All proceeds collected during this one-day promotion will directly benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"At Planet Smoothie, we believe in the power of partnerships to create meaningful change," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation allows us to make a significant difference in the lives of children fighting cancer. By offering a 20oz Lunar Lemonade for just $1, we invite everyone to join us in supporting this remarkable foundation and their tireless efforts to improve the lives of those affected by pediatric cancer."

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com .

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised over $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

For more information, visit www.AlexsLemonade.org.

