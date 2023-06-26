Statement from Chairman and CEO Phebe Novakovic on the death of James Crown

RESTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Phebe Novakovic released the following statement today on the death of James Crown:
"We at General Dynamics mourn the loss of our Lead Director, Jim Crown. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jim's family during this painful time."
