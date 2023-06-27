Jacobs Signs Global Engineering Agreement with Fortescue Future Industries

Contract formalizes collaboration on renewables and hydrogen projects

Supports resilient new energy technology implementation and global energy transition efforts

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has signed an Engineering Partnering Agreement (EPA) with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to support its global ammonia, green hydrogen and renewable energy project targets.

FFI, a global green energy company committed to producing zero-carbon green hydrogen from renewable sources, is leading a global effort to decarbonize difficult-to-abate industries and is developing the technology and energy supply to help decarbonize one of the world's largest producers of iron ore – its parent company, Fortescue Metals Group, which has zero emission targets for its operations. Through a three-year framework agreement, with two one-year renewal options, Jacobs will support FFI on a variety of decarbonization projects from concept through Final Investment Decision (FID).

"With a portfolio spanning 25 countries and ambitious plans to move to a decarbonized future, FFI will benefit from our global footprint and integrated programmatic approach to accelerate their energy transition efforts," said Jacobs Executive Vice President and President of People & Places Solutions Patrick Hill. "Further, it aligns with our commitment to respond to climate challenge impacts holistically, rather than each market in isolation, especially when it comes to green energy and power."

"In 2022, we announced a $6.2 billion capital investment that will help our iron ore business reduce its carbon emissions by eliminating the use of fossil fuels by 2030, providing energy cost savings and removing our exposure to carbon regulatory risk. We are planning to turn Fortescue Metals Group, the highly successful company that has been built over 20 years, into a green energy and resources global powerhouse that is helping heavy industry to step beyond fossil fuels," said FFI CEO Mark Hutchinson. "With Jacobs' technical and program management expertise, we're accelerating our transition to the post fossil fuel era, setting an example for the rest of the traditional minerals and mining industry that prioritizing energy transition efforts now will, in the future, not only help eliminate exposure to fossil fuel risk but also assist in reducing operating costs."

Jacobs was ranked the No. 1 in the Top 500 Design Firms by Engineering News-Record's 2023 ranking for the sixth consecutive year, ranking No. 2 in Power, up from No. 4 in 2022. These rankings, and Jacobs' growing portfolio of engineering partnering and framework agreements shows how the company is addressing and shaping energy trilemma solutions and partnering with global energy clients to achieve clean, low carbon, resilient and affordable outcomes now and in generations to come.

