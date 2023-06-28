KBR Teams with McCallie, Awarded $300M NASA Mission Integration Enhancement Contract

HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce it is a subcontractor to McCallie Associates, Inc., a certified small business selected to provide mission and instrument systems engineering services at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Maryland and Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The Systems Engineering Advanced Services II (SEAS II) contract has a five-year period of performance with a total value of $300 million. SEAS II supports NASA's Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division and related Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate organizations.

In addition to mission and instrument systems engineering, the prime/subcontractor team will provide guidance, navigation, and control systems, which include altitude control systems analysis and algorithm/software development. This critical task seeks to integrate and improve end-to-end development processes between the space, ground, science, and operations segments of a mission.

"The world's leading government agencies and commercial enterprises rely on KBR's mission-oriented engineering solutions, and we look forwarding to supporting McCallie and NASA on the continuation of this important venture," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S.

KBR is proud to work with small businesses and was recently awarded the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a prestigious award recognizing large prime contractors that have excelled in their utilization of small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors.

Additionally, KBR has been supporting GSFC for many decades and has extensive experience in all phases of mission engineering and space flight instrument development, including design, analysis, manufacturing, assembly, and testing.

