Guidehouse Insights Estimates Number of Electric Short Sea Vessels Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 44% by 2032

Electrification of commercial short sea vessels—ferries, tugboats, utility vessels, inland barges, and fishing vessels—began developing at pace in Europe with hybrid vessels that supplemented their diesel powertrains with electricity. Fully electric vessel deployment began in the 2010s, with the first fully electric car ferry, the MF Ampere, making a completely battery powered journey in 2015. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the number of commercial electric short sea vessels will grow from an estimated 454 in 2023 to nearly 12,000 by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.8%.

"With region-specific government support and regulation and deployment-ready technologies, the commercial maritime electrification market is primed for growth," says Elizabeth Wilson, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Electrification, with its emissions free propulsion and quiet technology, is most suitable for short sea and inland waterway routes, such as a commuter ferry route in an urban setting."

The broad-scale driver for commercial maritime electrification is decarbonization, though many factors fall under this umbrella. Governments and international organizations have begun regulating maritime emissions and incentivizing decarbonization through carbon pricing, funding programs, and tax credits for cleaner transportation. Companies are under consumer pressure to decarbonize because of concerns about greenhouse gas emission levels. Beyond decarbonization, electric ferry rides are friendlier in health and atmosphere to passengers in terms noise and emissions. While CAPEX is currently higher for electric vessels than for traditional diesel systems, OPEX is likely substantially lower, according to the report.

The report, Commercial Short Sea Maritime Electrification, focuses on electrification in short sea maritime transportation, particularly ferry electrification. It also includes a look at offshore wind support vessels, tugboats and port support vessels, and inland barges. It reviews market drivers and barriers, and looks at trends affecting short sea and inland waterway electrification, from a global and a regional perspective. The study highlights advances in short sea electrification in Europe, which has more electric and chargeable and nonchargeable hybrid short sea vessels than any other region. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

