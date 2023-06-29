K2 Integrity's U.S. and EMEA Teams Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2023 Guides

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity is proud to announce that the firm's EMEA and U.S. teams have been ranked in the 2023 Chambers and Partners Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management guides. The firm earned recognition for its client work in Chambers Litigation Support 2023 for Asset Tracing & Recovery (Investigations Agencies), Global-wide; Business Intelligence & Investigations, USA Nationwide; Business Intelligence & Investigations, UK-wide; and Forensic Accountants, UK-wide. K2 Integrity was also recognized in the 2023 edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management for Investigative Due Diligence, Global-wide.

In addition to the practice rankings, Matt Taylor, Senior Investigator, was recognized as a leader in Chambers Litigation Support 2023: Asset Tracing & Recovery (Investigations Agencies), Global-wide.

Clients noted that K2 Integrity "has a competent team with a strong service culture." They also found that the firm "has a structured approach, with qualified investigators and experience within the subject matter area and business line." Regarding K2 Integrity's asset tracing capability, clients found the firm "provides solid due diligence" and the practitioners "tend to be quite responsive."

Chambers and Partners is widely recognized by the legal profession as one of the most prestigious directories in the world. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research by over 200 research analysts, and interviews with clients and professional references.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., London and Abu Dhabi, and more than 350 employees globally, K2 has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

