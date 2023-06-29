Tredence Secures Second Consecutive Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc. , a global leader in data science and AI solutions and an Elite partner of Databricks, the Data and AI company, is the 2023 Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year. The award was presented during the annual Data + AI Summit in San Francisco. Tredence was recognized among scores of accomplished partners and achieved the remarkable feat of being a back-to back winner of the prestigious Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year award in both 2022 and 2023.

Databricks Partner of the Year Award (PRNewswire)

Databricks recognizes Tredence for their exceptional expertise in delivering accelerated business value use case solutions that unlock and enhance enterprise data and AI maturity. Tredence's unwavering commitment ensures the highest impact and ROI for digital transformation initiatives.

Tredence has been recognized by Databricks for driving thought leadership, innovation and solution scalability within the retail and consumer goods segments. The company's achievements stem from its implementation of groundbreaking Brickbuilder solutions such as Retail.Atom.ai and CPG.Atom.ai. These solutions and accelerators leverage the advanced capabilities of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, solidifying Tredence's commitment to spearheading data and AI transformation for 7 out of 10 leading global retailers and consumer brands worldwide.

Tredence enables retailers and CPGs to accelerate their time to value across value producing use cases by 50%, with Tredence's AI/ML accelerators powered by Atom.ai, allowing businesses to gain access to predictive and prescriptive insights such as personalization, pricing or supply chain optimization driving quantifiable ROI and streamlining crucial business processes.

"Tredence is helping our joint Retail and CPG customers prioritize their business needs and accelerate time to value with repeatable Brickbuilder Solutions built on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform," said Rob Saker, Global VP, Retail and Manufacturing at Databricks. "With their customer-obsessed mindset and deep customer relationships, supported by their highly skilled Databricks Center of Excellence, Tredence is delivering immense value to retail and CPG companies and is playing a pivotal role in enabling them to harness the true power of their data."

"The 2023 Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year award reaffirms our commitment to customer success and highlights our outstanding industry partnership with Databricks," said Shashank Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer, Tredence. "At Tredence, we understand the paramount importance of speed to scale and speed to value in today's rapidly evolving data landscape. We deliver transformative value at scale within weeks, rather than years. Our deep partnership with Databricks enables us to deliver transformative solutions driving measurable impact at an unprecedented scale. Together, we have harnessed the power of Databricks' cutting-edge technology and our expertise in data science to unlock actionable insights for our clients."

In the year since the Lakehouse for Retail launch, Tredence has made deep global investments in certified Retail and CPG Brickbuilder Solutions and has established itself as one of the fastest growing Lakehouse practitioner communities worldwide. Tredence's exceptional service capability and accelerators on the Lakehouse Platform has earned extraordinary customer and partner trust.

Meet Tredence at Booth #62 at Data + AI Summit :

Tredence is a sponsor at Data + AI Summit 2023 in San Francisco's Moscone Center. Join them from June 26-29 to meet their retail and CPG AI experts and discover how Tredence and Databricks collaborate to drive tangible business results by accelerating data-driven transformations with cutting-edge industry accelerators.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is a Great Place to Work-Certified and Winner of 2023 Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year. Tredence is 2,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144406/Databricks_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Tredence Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tredence Inc.