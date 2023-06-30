ENHANCE HEALTH AND TRACKHOUSE RACING UNVEIL NO. 91 ENHANCE HEALTH CHEVROLET CAMARO FOR INAUGURAL NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

SUNRISE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, and Trackhouse Racing, a prominent team in the NASCAR Cup Series Race, are thrilled to announce their partnership in the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race in downtown Chicago. The race is scheduled to take place on July 1-2, 2023.

As part of this exciting collaboration, the No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro will hit the track, driven by three-time Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen in his Nascar debut. With an impressive racing background, Van Gisbergen's championship pedigree and skill will elevate the competition and bring additional excitement to the inaugural street race.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Trackhouse Racing for this groundbreaking event," said Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health. "The NASCAR Cup Series Race in downtown Chicago presents an incredible opportunity to share the Enhance message with fans and showcase the significance of health and well-being in the world of motorsports."

The No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro will proudly display the distinctive Enhance Health branding, promoting the organization's commitment to improving lives through innovative healthcare solutions. The partnership aims to create a lasting impact by connecting with fans, inspiring healthy choices, and fostering a sense of community.

For more information about Enhance Health and their partnership with Trackhouse Racing, please visit https://enhancehealth.com. Stay tuned for updates on the No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro and the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series street race in downtown Chicago.

About Enhance Health: Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

