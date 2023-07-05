Palladium Heritage Announces the Acquisition of Three Distributors of Automotive Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners (along with its joint venture affiliate, "Palladium Heritage"), announced today that it has partnered with management to create a platform named Collision Auto Parts LLC, through the simultaneous acquisition and subsequent combination of three automotive aftermarket collision repair part companies -- National Auto Parts, USA. Inc., NAP San Diego, LLC, and National Auto Parts-Oakland, LLC (collectively "Collision Auto Parts" or the "Company"). The goal of Collision Auto Parts is to grow these three companies and, over time, expand the company's base through further acquisitions and opening additional locations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As a result of this combination, Collision Auto Parts becomes a leading value-added distributor of aftermarket automotive collision repair parts serving markets in the Western U.S. with six distribution facilities. The newly formed Company will build on a loyal and tenured base of over 3,000 customers comprised of regional body shops, multiple-shop operators and walk-ins. Additionally, the new Company has strong partnerships with insurance companies and is integrated with the major estimation platforms through which insurance companies and body shops source parts.

"We are delighted to partner with Palladium Heritage," said Collision Auto Parts CEO Ray Tsai. "With Palladium's resources and expertise, we intend to embark on a focused growth strategy, through adding new locations and completing acquisitions to continue to provide our customers with superior availability and customer service."

"We are thrilled to support management with additional resources and together capitalize on the positive industry tailwinds," said Palladium Heritage Managing Director Lamar Horne.

"We believe that this is a very strong platform upon which to build and in line with Palladium Heritage's focus, we look forward to helping propel Collision Auto Parts to its next level of growth," added Kate Lehman, a Partner at Palladium Heritage.

About Collision Auto Parts

Comprised of three entities that operate six distribution facilities across New Mexico and California, Collision Auto Parts is a leading value-added distributor of certified and non-certified aftermarket collision repair parts. The Company's product categories include bumper covers, grilles, fender lines, hoods, tail lamps, head lamps and others. Collision Auto Parts utilizes a robust fleet of trucks to deliver parts to customers on a daily basis. Through tenured supplier relationships and a dedicated commitment to customer service, the Company has been able to develop and maintain strong customer relationships with national and regional MSOs.

For more information please visit: https://napabq.com/; http://www.napsandiego.com/; or https://www.napoakland.com/

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 200 companies (38 platforms and 165 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population.

Palladium Heritage concentrates on strategic investments in the lower end of the middle market, principally business-to-business and industrial companies. Collision Auto Parts is the second investment by Palladium Heritage.

For more information, please visit: www.palladiumequity.com.

View original content:

