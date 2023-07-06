SDX and CV VC collaborate to boost Digital Private Equity in Switzerland

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDX , Switzerland's first fully regulated FMI for digital assets, announces that it has entered into comprehensive discussions with CV VC , Switzerland's prominent VC for tech startups. This marks a significant step in harnessing the strengths of both organizations to drive innovation within the digital asset landscape.

CV VC, renowned for its expertise in identifying promising portfolio companies, will actively seek opportunities to leverage its knowledge in tandem with SDX. Simultaneously, SDX will play a key role in enabling and facilitating the tokenization journey of these startups. Both entities are committed to educating early-stage companies on the transformative value of tokenization and intermediated securities.

SDX and CV VC are exploring use cases to empower emerging companies to access SDX's digital private equity ecosystem, seamlessly connecting them with partnering financial institutions and offering streamlined funding solutions, enhanced automation, and transparency. By joining the SDX ecosystem as an issuer, blockchain startups can increase their investability among institutional investors with traceable tokenized assets.

"With CV VC's pivotal role in the Swiss startup ecosystem as the leading blockchain-focused VC, we at SDX are looking forward to harnessing the power of blockchain technology to drive the digital transformation of private markets," says David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange.

"Like SDX, CV VC believes that the financial market infrastructure, in Switzerland and beyond, is presently optimized for public companies, yet there are plenty of opportunities in private equity markets. We look forward to supporting SDX in their mission to co-shape a growing and vibrant Swiss Digital Market Infrastructure Ecosystem," adds Olaf Hannemann, Co-Founder of CV VC.

About SDX

SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) is the first fully regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) for the issuance, trading, settlement, and custody of digital assets. SDX is licensed by Switzerland's financial market regulator, FINMA, to operate as a stock exchange and central security depository (CSD) on distributed ledger technology (DLT). As part of the SIX Group, SDX is subject to the Group's high quality and security standards covered under Swiss law.

About CV VC

CV VC is a global blockchain investor, operating ecosystem acceleration hubs across Switzerland, Liechtenstein, South Africa, Germany, and Portugal. It provides seed funding and an acceleration program to innovative tech teams in exchange for equity or tokens. CV VC expertise extends to offering blockchain industry consulting and advisory services to corporates and governments.

