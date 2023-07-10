Firehouse Subs® Brings Back its Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub for $6 When You Order on the App

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - It's back! Firehouse Subs® is celebrating the return of its guest favorite Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub, an epic mashup of pizza flavors all in one, hot and hearty sub. First launched in 2021, the popular limited time menu item features Italian meatballs, marinara, extra provolone, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning on a toasted garlic bread roll.

Firehouse Subs Rewards Members can get a medium Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub for just $6* for a limited time when they purchase on the new Firehouse Subs app. Available for download in all mobile app stores, the Firehouse Subs app now features a new look and improved features for guests to place their order for delivery or pick up via Rapid Rescue to Go®.

"The classic Firehouse Meatball sub is popular among many guests, but when you combine three Italian American staples – a classic meatball sub, pepperoni pizza and garlic bread – you get a delicious, indulgent sub that wows the taste buds," said Yosef Hojchman, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. "Guests have been asking for it and we're excited to bring it back."

Much like when guests visit their local Firehouse Subs in person, guests have the option to donate to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® when they check out on the app. To date, the Foundation has provided more than $77 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations. Guests can also support their local communities through the Foundation when dining in Firehouse Subs restaurants by rounding up at the register, donating spare change and purchasing a recycled, five-gallon pickle bucket for a $3 donation.

Can't get enough of this garlicky, tasty sub? You can upgrade to a garlic bread roll for any signature Firehouse Sub, like the New York Steamer®, Firehouse Italian or even the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket. A side of garlic bread can also be purchased to accompany Firehouse Chili, soup, salad or macaroni and cheese.

The Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is now available at all participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest restaurant to dine-in or pick up via the app.

*Limited time only through app and online purchases, at participating U.S. restaurants. Price varies. Tax and modification extra. Terms apply, see FirehouseSubs.com/offer-terms.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with high quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fifth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No 1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America, LLC and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives.® To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Quick Facts:

More than 1,240 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico , Canada and Switzerland

More than $77 million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

