Maynard Nexsen Boosts Team with Multi-State Expansion

Firm merger attracts lawyers from across the South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynard Nexsen, a full-service law firm with 24 offices across the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of 12 new attorneys to its offices in Huntsville, Alabama, Greenville, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee. The group includes nine new shareholders. In conjunction with the recent recruitment efforts, Maynard Nexsen also opened a new office in Knoxville, establishing the firm's second office in the Tennessee market. The multi-state expansion is a testament to the success of the firm's recent merger and represents the commitment to providing superior legal services to a growing nationwide client base.

Joining the Greenville, South Carolina office:

Bo Russell joins Maynard Nexsen after serving as a partner at Nelson Mullins. He provides counsel to corporate entities, venture and growth-oriented businesses, private equity funds, financial institutions, and real estate development companies regarding various corporate affairs. Bo has been recognized by Chambers USA as one of America's Leading Lawyers for Business and multiple times by The Best Lawyers in America as Lawyer of the Year in Greenville . He earned his bachelor's degree from Washington and Lee University before graduating from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Rivers Stilwell has more than two decades of experience practicing in a number of areas including business, commercial litigation, public procurement, economic development, and construction. He joins Maynard Nexsen as a partner. Among his many distinctions, in 2021 he was recognized as Lawyer of the Year in Greenville and named The Best Lawyers in America for his work in construction and commercial litigation. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia before earning his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Lane W. Davis joins Maynard Nexsen after previously serving as partner at Nelson Mullins. He practices in a number of areas of complex litigation including business torts, health care, managed care, and securities. He has significant courtroom and trial experience and managed litigation in at least 12 jurisdictions. He was recently recognized by the Greenville Business Magazine as "Legal Elite of the Upstate." An alum of Boston College , Lane earned his J.D. at Emory University School of Law.

Giles Schanen joins Maynard Nexsen after serving as a partner at Nelson Mullins. He is a versatile trial lawyer and counselor with over 20 years of experience in successfully resolving high-stakes disputes in the areas of employment law, trade secret and non-compete litigation, product liability, and commercial litigation. Giles also is a trusted advisor for his clients on employment and other business-related matters. Giles currently serves as president of the South Carolina Defense Trial Attorneys' Association, and has been consistently recognized for excellence in the areas of employment law and product liability. Giles is a graduate of Furman University and the University of Georgia School of Law.

Lee Kiser comes to Maynard Nexsen after spending nearly a decade with Nelson Mullins as a partner. He focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, emerging and growth-oriented companies, and corporate governance matters. In 2022, Lee was named a Rising Star by the South Carolina chapter of Super Lawyers. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Presbyterian College . He then graduated magna cum laude from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Nikki Lee has two decades of experience and focuses her work on private markets and corporate and business transactions. She graduated cum laude from both the University of South Carolina Upstate and the University of South Carolina School of Law.